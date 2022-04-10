Experts: Price Action EA - page 10

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[Deleted]  
halo hodhabi, i really like ur EA !!! this is almost a holy grail in my backtest (from $3000 to $65000 in just 1 year)! but when i applied it in the live market, it didnt work...it didnt open trade automatically..! can u help me out with this? i set my tp:100.0 and lot size 0.1 ....
[Deleted]  
halo hodhabi, i really like ur EA !!! this is almost a holy grail in my backtest (from $3000 to $65000 in just 1 year)! but when i applied it in the live market, it didnt work...it didnt open trade automatically..! can u help me out with this? i set my tp:100.0 and lot size 0.1 ....
[Deleted]  
Simple and very useful!
[Deleted]  
Simple and very useful!
 
broketrader:

This is on 5 min, on higher time frames is even worse. You have my 1


Your lot size is too high. Please lower your lot size and repeat the test gain. If your balance is $5000, then use 1 lot, for $1000 use 0.2 lots. Please use the day time frame.
 
broketrader:

This is on 5 min, on higher time frames is even worse. You have my 1


Your lot size is too high. Please lower your lot size and repeat the test gain. If your balance is $5000, then use 1 lot, for $1000 use 0.2 lots. Please use the day time frame.
 
Capella:
I would feel ashamed to publish such lame code, which for sure is NOT based on price action. It has no strategy whatsoever. Here's how it really look like when running a backtest based on DukasCopy tickdata with real spread and deduction for Commission, as if you would have run it with an ECN-broker.

Backtest based on tickdata and real spread

Your lot size is too high. Please lower your lot size and repeat the test gain. If your balance is $5000, then use 1 lot, for $1000 use 0.2 lots. Please use the day time frame.
 
Capella:
I would feel ashamed to publish such lame code, which for sure is NOT based on price action. It has no strategy whatsoever. Here's how it really look like when running a backtest based on DukasCopy tickdata with real spread and deduction for Commission, as if you would have run it with an ECN-broker.

Backtest based on tickdata and real spread

Your lot size is too high. Please lower your lot size and repeat the test gain. If your balance is $5000, then use 1 lot, for $1000 use 0.2 lots. Please use the day time frame.
 

Another test. Made 34,000,000+ as profit.

34m

 

Another test. Made 34,000,000+ as profit.

34m

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