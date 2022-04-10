Experts: Price Action EA - page 10
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This is on 5 min, on higher time frames is even worse. You have my 1
Your lot size is too high. Please lower your lot size and repeat the test gain. If your balance is $5000, then use 1 lot, for $1000 use 0.2 lots. Please use the day time frame.
This is on 5 min, on higher time frames is even worse. You have my 1
Your lot size is too high. Please lower your lot size and repeat the test gain. If your balance is $5000, then use 1 lot, for $1000 use 0.2 lots. Please use the day time frame.
Your lot size is too high. Please lower your lot size and repeat the test gain. If your balance is $5000, then use 1 lot, for $1000 use 0.2 lots. Please use the day time frame.
Your lot size is too high. Please lower your lot size and repeat the test gain. If your balance is $5000, then use 1 lot, for $1000 use 0.2 lots. Please use the day time frame.
Another test. Made 34,000,000+ as profit.
Another test. Made 34,000,000+ as profit.