Experts: Price Action EA - page 9

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thanks you! nice job.
 
thanks you! nice job.
[Deleted]  

Hodhabi, Thank you so much for sharing this code!
This is one of my best EAs. Just add some conditions to the code according to each pair and I can gain profit. I am working on forward testing.

Thanks again Hodhabi, God bless!

[Deleted]  

Hodhabi, Thank you so much for sharing this code!
This is one of my best EAs. Just add some conditions to the code according to each pair and I can gain profit. I am working on forward testing.

Thanks again Hodhabi, God bless!

[Deleted]  
I would feel ashamed to publish such lame code, which for sure is NOT based on price action. It has no strategy whatsoever. Here's how it really look like when running a backtest based on DukasCopy tickdata with real spread and deduction for Commission, as if you would have run it with an ECN-broker.

Backtest based on tickdata and real spread
[Deleted]  
I would feel ashamed to publish such lame code, which for sure is NOT based on price action. It has no strategy whatsoever. Here's how it really look like when running a backtest based on DukasCopy tickdata with real spread and deduction for Commission, as if you would have run it with an ECN-broker.

Backtest based on tickdata and real spread
[Deleted]  

I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.

priceaction - backtest based on tickdata and real spread

[Deleted]  

I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.

priceaction - backtest based on tickdata and real spread

 

This is on 5 min, on higher time frames is even worse. You have my 1

 

This is on 5 min, on higher time frames is even worse. You have my 1

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