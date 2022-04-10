Experts: Price Action EA - page 9
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Hodhabi, Thank you so much for sharing this code!
This is one of my best EAs. Just add some conditions to the code according to each pair and I can gain profit. I am working on forward testing.
Thanks again Hodhabi, God bless!
Hodhabi, Thank you so much for sharing this code!
This is one of my best EAs. Just add some conditions to the code according to each pair and I can gain profit. I am working on forward testing.
Thanks again Hodhabi, God bless!
I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.
I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.
This is on 5 min, on higher time frames is even worse. You have my 1
This is on 5 min, on higher time frames is even worse. You have my 1