Experts: Price Action EA - page 12

New comment
[Deleted]  

if you change TP and put 177 tp instead 180 (VERY SMALL CHANGE !),, the EA collapsed,,, if the price dancing up and down without scoring goals )) tp

also this fantastic EA with a ratio stop-loss tp exceptional,, I repeat must work only at certain hours

and must put one minimum channel rs block or volatility or volume for stopped

and 'stupid to do so back test !!!

[Deleted]  

if you change TP and put 177 tp instead 180 (VERY SMALL CHANGE !),, the EA collapsed,,, if the price dancing up and down without scoring goals )) tp

also this fantastic EA with a ratio stop-loss tp exceptional,, I repeat must work only at certain hours

and must put one minimum channel rs block or volatility or volume for stopped

and 'stupid to do so back test !!!

[Deleted]  
spacca:
Capella:

I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.

priceaction - backtest based on tickdata and real spread

capella you are one of the most intelligent people )))) mt4 ea and indicator specialist
how can you think that the happiness they give you 5 kbit <? and 'how to take a car with 1600 cc and do 350 km/h )))
you say,, this are crazy things,,,
I say no,,, is called formula one ))) and it works!! but every day to be calibrated and very dangerous if you do not calibrate
I think,, for this fantastic EA only added one block for low volatility

Fully agree with Spacca, disable the EA during low volatility and you will see profit!

[Deleted]  
spacca:
Capella:

I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.

priceaction - backtest based on tickdata and real spread

capella you are one of the most intelligent people )))) mt4 ea and indicator specialist
how can you think that the happiness they give you 5 kbit <? and 'how to take a car with 1600 cc and do 350 km/h )))
you say,, this are crazy things,,,
I say no,,, is called formula one ))) and it works!! but every day to be calibrated and very dangerous if you do not calibrate
I think,, for this fantastic EA only added one block for low volatility

Fully agree with Spacca, disable the EA during low volatility and you will see profit!

 
I don't see any price action in this EA.
 
I don't see any price action in this EA.
 
N'y a t-il Pas 1 tion pour forcer le démarage de ton EA????Backtest y a pas de problème mais en compte Demo ou réel il ne prend pas 1 ouverture.S'il s'ouvrait cela pourrait être 1 trés bon EA.mais là rien du tout pendant des semaine pourtant le marché bouge bien.tu peux m'envoyer 1 mp sur kanaba@live.fr
 
N'y a t-il Pas 1 tion pour forcer le démarage de ton EA????Backtest y a pas de problème mais en compte Demo ou réel il ne prend pas 1 ouverture.S'il s'ouvrait cela pourrait être 1 trés bon EA.mais là rien du tout pendant des semaine pourtant le marché bouge bien.tu peux m'envoyer 1 mp sur kanaba@live.fr
[Deleted]  

Getting some decent results with this so far, but still too early to be sure. Will report back later.


ForexFBI Forex Robot Testing

[Deleted]  

Getting some decent results with this so far, but still too early to be sure. Will report back later.


ForexFBI Forex Robot Testing

1...567891011121314
New comment