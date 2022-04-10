Experts: Price Action EA - page 12
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if you change TP and put 177 tp instead 180 (VERY SMALL CHANGE !),, the EA collapsed,,, if the price dancing up and down without scoring goals )) tp
also this fantastic EA with a ratio stop-loss tp exceptional,, I repeat must work only at certain hours
and must put one minimum channel rs block or volatility or volume for stopped
and 'stupid to do so back test !!!
if you change TP and put 177 tp instead 180 (VERY SMALL CHANGE !),, the EA collapsed,,, if the price dancing up and down without scoring goals )) tp
also this fantastic EA with a ratio stop-loss tp exceptional,, I repeat must work only at certain hours
and must put one minimum channel rs block or volatility or volume for stopped
and 'stupid to do so back test !!!
I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.
Fully agree with Spacca, disable the EA during low volatility and you will see profit!
I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.
Fully agree with Spacca, disable the EA during low volatility and you will see profit!
Getting some decent results with this so far, but still too early to be sure. Will report back later.
ForexFBI Forex Robot Testing
Getting some decent results with this so far, but still too early to be sure. Will report back later.
ForexFBI Forex Robot Testing