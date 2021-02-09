Experts: EA SmartAssTrade. - page 11
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Hi
Nice start!
I have over 15 years programming experience... here are a few tips...
1) look up what a magic number is, and use that... it's to distinguish your ea from other ea's....
2) you can only return one value from a function.... all the returns in a row are pointless, just the first thing is returned... the rest are ignored...
3) make sure the ea does what you think it does by checking stop loss, profit levels etc... i.e. your auto stop loss function is not working.... and any time you test it with a stop loss, it fails horribly.... (and I'm not the only one saying this... so I don't think it's us.....)
Hi
Nice start!
I have over 15 years programming experience... here are a few tips...
1) look up what a magic number is, and use that... it's to distinguish your ea from other ea's....
2) you can only return one value from a function.... all the returns in a row are pointless, just the first thing is returned... the rest are ignored...
3) make sure the ea does what you think it does by checking stop loss, profit levels etc... i.e. your auto stop loss function is not working.... and any time you test it with a stop loss, it fails horribly.... (and I'm not the only one saying this... so I don't think it's us.....)
Dear All friends trader,
I've done an update for EA SmartAssTrade, but you can only download the latest update on http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php
hi,can you send the latest update EA to my gmail because http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php already not support ? Thanks lot
my mail : t9fans@gmail.com
Dear All friends trader,
I've done an update for EA SmartAssTrade, but you can only download the latest update on http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php
hi,can you send the latest update EA to my gmail because http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php already not support ? Thanks lot
my mail : t9fans@gmail.com
Dear All friends trader,
I've done an update for EA SmartAssTrade, but you can only download the latest update on http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php
Hi Roy:
Why the latest update at 3.22 not work like that
Dear All friends trader,
I've done an update for EA SmartAssTrade, but you can only download the latest update on http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php
Hi Roy:
Why the latest update at 3.22 not work like that
Another dangerous EA which only opens SELL positions careless, and it does NOT put stop-losses for its trades. See what happens when at a time point you want to close your still running trades:
DO NOT use Forex robots that do not put SL points for their trades even if their performance looks great in back-testing.
Another dangerous EA which only opens SELL positions careless, and it does NOT put stop-losses for its trades. See what happens when at a time point you want to close your still running trades:
DO NOT use Forex robots that do not put SL points for their trades even if their performance looks great in back-testing.
Another dangerous EA which only opens SELL positions careless, and it does NOT put stop-losses for its trades. See what happens when at a time point you want to close your still running trades:
DO NOT use Forex robots that do not put SL points for their trades even if their performance looks great in back-testing.
You test the old version, you have not test the latest update Build 625.
View Strategy Tester screenshots the latest update, if there is not put Stop Loss?
Another dangerous EA which only opens SELL positions careless, and it does NOT put stop-losses for its trades. See what happens when at a time point you want to close your still running trades:
DO NOT use Forex robots that do not put SL points for their trades even if their performance looks great in back-testing.
You test the old version, you have not test the latest update Build 625.
View Strategy Tester screenshots the latest update, if there is not put Stop Loss?