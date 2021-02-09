Experts: EA SmartAssTrade. - page 12

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nino_zhang:
3rjf4:

Dear All friends trader,

I've done an update for EA SmartAssTrade, but you can only download the latest update on http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php


StrategyTester-EURAUD-SmartAssTrade.jpg

StrategyTester-EURJPY-SmartAssTrade.jpg

StrategyTester-GBPJPY-SmartAssTrade.jpg



Hi Roy:

Why the latest update at 3.22 not work like that


Hi Nino,

You are wrong parameter Use date on Strategy Tester.

 
nino_zhang:
3rjf4:

Dear All friends trader,

I've done an update for EA SmartAssTrade, but you can only download the latest update on http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php


StrategyTester-EURAUD-SmartAssTrade.jpg

StrategyTester-EURJPY-SmartAssTrade.jpg

StrategyTester-GBPJPY-SmartAssTrade.jpg



Hi Roy:

Why the latest update at 3.22 not work like that


Hi Nino,

You are wrong parameter Use date on Strategy Tester.

 

I performed a back-testing on EUR/USD using the last version, SmartAssTrade_update2.mq4. Here is the illustration of the issue with the Forex robots designed based on keeping the position open until it hits their desired TP points:


Do you really think that one can keep a position with -733 PIPS open in the hope of price comes back to his/her flavor rate some time in the future?

 

I performed a back-testing on EUR/USD using the last version, SmartAssTrade_update2.mq4. Here is the illustration of the issue with the Forex robots designed based on keeping the position open until it hits their desired TP points:


Do you really think that one can keep a position with -733 PIPS open in the hope of price comes back to his/her flavor rate some time in the future?

 
Rasoul:

I performed a back-testing on EUR/USD using the last version, SmartAssTrade_update2.mq4. Here is the illustration of the issue with the Forex robots designed based on keeping the position open until it hits their desired TP points:


Do you really think that one can keep a position with -733 PIPS open in the hope of price comes back to his/her flavor rate some time in the future?


Hi Rasoul,

You talk about SmartAssTrade old version (SmartAssTrade_update2.mq4 is the old version, it is to Build 610),
SmartAssTrade latrest update for Build 625, the source program (mq4) I did not give (share) in the code base.

Did you not read my comment on the latest update to buid 625?

If you have a great EA scripts, please share in the Code Base,
so that we can learn from you how to make a great EA.
 
Rasoul:

I performed a back-testing on EUR/USD using the last version, SmartAssTrade_update2.mq4. Here is the illustration of the issue with the Forex robots designed based on keeping the position open until it hits their desired TP points:


Do you really think that one can keep a position with -733 PIPS open in the hope of price comes back to his/her flavor rate some time in the future?


Hi Rasoul,

You talk about SmartAssTrade old version (SmartAssTrade_update2.mq4 is the old version, it is to Build 610),
SmartAssTrade latrest update for Build 625, the source program (mq4) I did not give (share) in the code base.

Did you not read my comment on the latest update to buid 625?

If you have a great EA scripts, please share in the Code Base,
so that we can learn from you how to make a great EA.
 

Hi 3rjf4,

Any chance we could see the uncompiled code for the latest build 625?

 

Hi 3rjf4,

Any chance we could see the uncompiled code for the latest build 625?

[Deleted]  

Thanks, will try it out


ForexFBI Forex Robot Testing

[Deleted]  

Thanks, will try it out


ForexFBI Forex Robot Testing

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