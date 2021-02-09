Experts: EA SmartAssTrade. - page 2
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Hello,
in my editor there are 17 errors like this:
'ResetLastError' - function is not defined C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader - ActivTrades\experts\SmartAssTrade_update.mq4 (481, 37)
Can you please solve?
Hello Meta1.
This EA already passed the debugger MetaEditor MT4 610 and there is no error at all.
I wonder if there is an error in your MetaEditor for function ResetLastError();
You can read about ResetLastError() on MQL4 Reference / CheckUp / GetLastError
This function use for sets the value of the predefined variable _LastError into zero.
http://docs.mql4.com/common/resetlasterror
This function call for returns the value of the last error that Occurred during the execution of an MQL4 program.
After the function call, the contents of _LastError are not reset. To reset this variable, you need to call ResetLastError ().
Usually the ResetLastError() function is called before calling a function, after which an error appearance is checked.
In your report:
'ResetLastError' - function is not defined C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader - ActivTrades\experts\SmartAssTrade_update.mq4 (481, 37)
If you edit the function "ResetLastError()" becomes the "ResetLastError" it is the Not Devine function, because that function "ResetLastError" is not available on MQL4.
And I do not use the function "ResetLastError" on EA SmartAssTrade, I use ResetLastError() function.
Regards.
Hello,
in my editor there are 17 errors like this:
'ResetLastError' - function is not defined C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader - ActivTrades\experts\SmartAssTrade_update.mq4 (481, 37)
Can you please solve?
Hello Meta1.
This EA already passed the debugger MetaEditor MT4 610 and there is no error at all.
I wonder if there is an error in your MetaEditor for function ResetLastError();
You can read about ResetLastError() on MQL4 Reference / CheckUp / GetLastError
This function use for sets the value of the predefined variable _LastError into zero.
http://docs.mql4.com/common/resetlasterror
This function call for returns the value of the last error that Occurred during the execution of an MQL4 program.
After the function call, the contents of _LastError are not reset. To reset this variable, you need to call ResetLastError ().
Usually the ResetLastError() function is called before calling a function, after which an error appearance is checked.
In your report:
'ResetLastError' - function is not defined C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader - ActivTrades\experts\SmartAssTrade_update.mq4 (481, 37)
If you edit the function "ResetLastError()" becomes the "ResetLastError" it is the Not Devine function, because that function "ResetLastError" is not available on MQL4.
And I do not use the function "ResetLastError" on EA SmartAssTrade, I use ResetLastError() function.
Regards.
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi willgart,
Perhaps, the data on your tester history folder incomplete.
I suggest you, to test directly on the trading terminal with a demo account.
The results of the Strategy Tester certainly will not match with the results on the trading terminal clien.
Because the Strategy Tester is highly dependent by history data on your tester folder.
This is the setting that I normally use on trading: (my presets file)Hedging=false
OptimizationLots=Set LotsOptimization=True, Lots=0.0
LotsOptimization=false
Lots=1.0
AutomaticSystemTP=Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False
AutomaticTakeProfit=true
NoMinimumTakeProfit=false
MinimumSystemTP=If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False
MinimumTP=15.0
ManualSystemTP=If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False
TakeProfit=25.0
AutomaticSystemSL=Set AutomaticStopLoss=True
AutomaticStopLoss=true
ManualSystemSL=If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False
StopLoss=350.0
Regards.
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi willgart,
Perhaps, the data on your tester history folder incomplete.
I suggest you, to test directly on the trading terminal with a demo account.
The results of the Strategy Tester certainly will not match with the results on the trading terminal clien.
Because the Strategy Tester is highly dependent by history data on your tester folder.
This is the setting that I normally use on trading: (my presets file)Hedging=false
OptimizationLots=Set LotsOptimization=True, Lots=0.0
LotsOptimization=false
Lots=1.0
AutomaticSystemTP=Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False
AutomaticTakeProfit=true
NoMinimumTakeProfit=false
MinimumSystemTP=If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False
MinimumTP=15.0
ManualSystemTP=If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False
TakeProfit=25.0
AutomaticSystemSL=Set AutomaticStopLoss=True
AutomaticStopLoss=true
ManualSystemSL=If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False
StopLoss=350.0
Regards.
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi willgart,
Perhaps, the data on your tester history folder incomplete.
I suggest you, to test directly on the trading terminal with a demo account.
The results of the Strategy Tester certainly will not match with the results on the trading terminal clien.
Because the Strategy Tester is highly dependent by history data on your tester folder.
This is the setting that I normally use on trading: (my presets file)Hedging=false
OptimizationLots=Set LotsOptimization=True, Lots=0.0
LotsOptimization=false
Lots=1.0
AutomaticSystemTP=Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False
AutomaticTakeProfit=true
NoMinimumTakeProfit=false
MinimumSystemTP=If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False
MinimumTP=15.0
ManualSystemTP=If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False
TakeProfit=25.0
AutomaticSystemSL=Set AutomaticStopLoss=True
AutomaticStopLoss=true
ManualSystemSL=If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False
StopLoss=350.0
Regards.
well... still no go result. I'm using a SL, else the DD is too huge in automatic mode.
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi willgart,
Perhaps, the data on your tester history folder incomplete.
I suggest you, to test directly on the trading terminal with a demo account.
The results of the Strategy Tester certainly will not match with the results on the trading terminal clien.
Because the Strategy Tester is highly dependent by history data on your tester folder.
This is the setting that I normally use on trading: (my presets file)Hedging=false
OptimizationLots=Set LotsOptimization=True, Lots=0.0
LotsOptimization=false
Lots=1.0
AutomaticSystemTP=Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False
AutomaticTakeProfit=true
NoMinimumTakeProfit=false
MinimumSystemTP=If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False
MinimumTP=15.0
ManualSystemTP=If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False
TakeProfit=25.0
AutomaticSystemSL=Set AutomaticStopLoss=True
AutomaticStopLoss=true
ManualSystemSL=If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False
StopLoss=350.0
Regards.
well... still no go result. I'm using a SL, else the DD is too huge in automatic mode.
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi willgart,
Perhaps, the data on your tester history folder incomplete.
I suggest you, to test directly on the trading terminal with a demo account.
The results of the Strategy Tester certainly will not match with the results on the trading terminal clien.
Because the Strategy Tester is highly dependent by history data on your tester folder.
This is the setting that I normally use on trading: (my presets file)Hedging=false
OptimizationLots=Set LotsOptimization=True, Lots=0.0
LotsOptimization=false
Lots=1.0
AutomaticSystemTP=Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False
AutomaticTakeProfit=true
NoMinimumTakeProfit=false
MinimumSystemTP=If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False
MinimumTP=15.0
ManualSystemTP=If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False
TakeProfit=25.0
AutomaticSystemSL=Set AutomaticStopLoss=True
AutomaticStopLoss=true
ManualSystemSL=If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False
StopLoss=350.0
Regards.
well... still no go result. I'm using a SL, else the DD is too huge in automatic mode.
Hello willgart,
I'm Sorry, that means, that the EA SmartAssTrade is not useful and is not appropriate for your needs.
But I have to say here :
First : That all EAs and Indicators using only mathematical calculations to look at the situation of the market price of the currency,
based on history and behavior of the currencies traded.
While the price of the currency market is real life and human nature, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
Second : Forex is a wave (wave price), so it would not be possible when once the EA open position of order,
and we straight win and take profit. Unless the condition Bullish or Bearish peak.
Third : A signal price revelsal or price retracement, not even become a reason for us to get out of the market.
Why the big players will always win and profit? Because they have a very large deposit balances,
and very high the percentage of margin levels, so they are resistant and survive if price change to thousands of points,
by placing a stop loss of thousands of points too.
Because the big players very understanding, that the market price of the currency is real and natural life, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
and Forex is a wave, which occurs when the wave goes down, it will always be followed by a rising wave.
Sorry, I do not mean to teach you, but I want to clarify that EA SmartAssTrade that I created based on the above principles.
In addition, below are images of trading results the EA SmartAssTrade on MT4 ECN until 2014-02-28.
Regards.
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi willgart,
Perhaps, the data on your tester history folder incomplete.
I suggest you, to test directly on the trading terminal with a demo account.
The results of the Strategy Tester certainly will not match with the results on the trading terminal clien.
Because the Strategy Tester is highly dependent by history data on your tester folder.
This is the setting that I normally use on trading: (my presets file)Hedging=false
OptimizationLots=Set LotsOptimization=True, Lots=0.0
LotsOptimization=false
Lots=1.0
AutomaticSystemTP=Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False
AutomaticTakeProfit=true
NoMinimumTakeProfit=false
MinimumSystemTP=If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False
MinimumTP=15.0
ManualSystemTP=If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False
TakeProfit=25.0
AutomaticSystemSL=Set AutomaticStopLoss=True
AutomaticStopLoss=true
ManualSystemSL=If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False
StopLoss=350.0
Regards.
well... still no go result. I'm using a SL, else the DD is too huge in automatic mode.
Hello willgart,
I'm Sorry, that means, that the EA SmartAssTrade is not useful and is not appropriate for your needs.
But I have to say here :
First : That all EAs and Indicators using only mathematical calculations to look at the situation of the market price of the currency,
based on history and behavior of the currencies traded.
While the price of the currency market is real life and human nature, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
Second : Forex is a wave (wave price), so it would not be possible when once the EA open position of order,
and we straight win and take profit. Unless the condition Bullish or Bearish peak.
Third : A signal price revelsal or price retracement, not even become a reason for us to get out of the market.
Why the big players will always win and profit? Because they have a very large deposit balances,
and very high the percentage of margin levels, so they are resistant and survive if price change to thousands of points,
by placing a stop loss of thousands of points too.
Because the big players very understanding, that the market price of the currency is real and natural life, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
and Forex is a wave, which occurs when the wave goes down, it will always be followed by a rising wave.
Sorry, I do not mean to teach you, but I want to clarify that EA SmartAssTrade that I created based on the above principles.
In addition, below are images of trading results the EA SmartAssTrade on MT4 ECN until 2014-02-28.
Regards.