Experts: EA SmartAssTrade. - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
3rjf4:Hello 3rjf3, This is very good EA.
I just started forward testing on demo account and it is working without any problem and showing results exactly same as you have posted. Excellent work!!
Only thing is this needs to be tested and seen on long run what would happen particularly when there is no practically stop loss set. I agree with your all 3 principle they are very sound and this is EA based on very sound principles.
However, in long run it may not happen that any order should run into huge loss that is like hundreds of pips and it will never be closed. In such situation the account will suffer and may result into margin call. But we will only know this after running it for long time. Do you have written code in this EA which will safely close the order in such scenario? Please let me know. I will keep posting my findings. So far so good.
Ash
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi willgart,
Perhaps, the data on your tester history folder incomplete.
I suggest you, to test directly on the trading terminal with a demo account.
The results of the Strategy Tester certainly will not match with the results on the trading terminal clien.
Because the Strategy Tester is highly dependent by history data on your tester folder.
This is the setting that I normally use on trading: (my presets file)Hedging=false
OptimizationLots=Set LotsOptimization=True, Lots=0.0
LotsOptimization=false
Lots=1.0
AutomaticSystemTP=Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False
AutomaticTakeProfit=true
NoMinimumTakeProfit=false
MinimumSystemTP=If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False
MinimumTP=15.0
ManualSystemTP=If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False
TakeProfit=25.0
AutomaticSystemSL=Set AutomaticStopLoss=True
AutomaticStopLoss=true
ManualSystemSL=If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False
StopLoss=350.0
Regards.
well... still no go result. I'm using a SL, else the DD is too huge in automatic mode.
Hello willgart,
I'm Sorry, that means, that the EA SmartAssTrade is not useful and is not appropriate for your needs.
But I have to say here :
First : That all EAs and Indicators using only mathematical calculations to look at the situation of the market price of the currency,
based on history and behavior of the currencies traded.
While the price of the currency market is real life and human nature, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
Second : Forex is a wave (wave price), so it would not be possible when once the EA open position of order,
and we straight win and take profit. Unless the condition Bullish or Bearish peak.
Third : A signal price revelsal or price retracement, not even become a reason for us to get out of the market.
Why the big players will always win and profit? Because they have a very large deposit balances,
and very high the percentage of margin levels, so they are resistant and survive if price change to thousands of points,
by placing a stop loss of thousands of points too.
Because the big players very understanding, that the market price of the currency is real and natural life, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
and Forex is a wave, which occurs when the wave goes down, it will always be followed by a rising wave.
Sorry, I do not mean to teach you, but I want to clarify that EA SmartAssTrade that I created based on the above principles.
In addition, below are images of trading results the EA SmartAssTrade on MT4 ECN until 2014-02-28.
Regards.
3rjf4:Hello 3rjf3, This is very good EA.
I just started forward testing on demo account and it is working without any problem and showing results exactly same as you have posted. Excellent work!!
Only thing is this needs to be tested and seen on long run what would happen particularly when there is no practically stop loss set. I agree with your all 3 principle they are very sound and this is EA based on very sound principles.
However, in long run it may not happen that any order should run into huge loss that is like hundreds of pips and it will never be closed. In such situation the account will suffer and may result into margin call. But we will only know this after running it for long time. Do you have written code in this EA which will safely close the order in such scenario? Please let me know. I will keep posting my findings. So far so good.
Ash
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi willgart,
Perhaps, the data on your tester history folder incomplete.
I suggest you, to test directly on the trading terminal with a demo account.
The results of the Strategy Tester certainly will not match with the results on the trading terminal clien.
Because the Strategy Tester is highly dependent by history data on your tester folder.
This is the setting that I normally use on trading: (my presets file)Hedging=false
OptimizationLots=Set LotsOptimization=True, Lots=0.0
LotsOptimization=false
Lots=1.0
AutomaticSystemTP=Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False
AutomaticTakeProfit=true
NoMinimumTakeProfit=false
MinimumSystemTP=If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False
MinimumTP=15.0
ManualSystemTP=If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False
TakeProfit=25.0
AutomaticSystemSL=Set AutomaticStopLoss=True
AutomaticStopLoss=true
ManualSystemSL=If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False
StopLoss=350.0
Regards.
well... still no go result. I'm using a SL, else the DD is too huge in automatic mode.
Hello willgart,
I'm Sorry, that means, that the EA SmartAssTrade is not useful and is not appropriate for your needs.
But I have to say here :
First : That all EAs and Indicators using only mathematical calculations to look at the situation of the market price of the currency,
based on history and behavior of the currencies traded.
While the price of the currency market is real life and human nature, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
Second : Forex is a wave (wave price), so it would not be possible when once the EA open position of order,
and we straight win and take profit. Unless the condition Bullish or Bearish peak.
Third : A signal price revelsal or price retracement, not even become a reason for us to get out of the market.
Why the big players will always win and profit? Because they have a very large deposit balances,
and very high the percentage of margin levels, so they are resistant and survive if price change to thousands of points,
by placing a stop loss of thousands of points too.
Because the big players very understanding, that the market price of the currency is real and natural life, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
and Forex is a wave, which occurs when the wave goes down, it will always be followed by a rising wave.
Sorry, I do not mean to teach you, but I want to clarify that EA SmartAssTrade that I created based on the above principles.
In addition, below are images of trading results the EA SmartAssTrade on MT4 ECN until 2014-02-28.
Regards.
3rjf4:Hello 3rjf3, This is very good EA.
I just started forward testing on demo account and it is working without any problem and showing results exactly same as you have posted. Excellent work!!
Only thing is this needs to be tested and seen on long run what would happen particularly when there is no practically stop loss set. I agree with your all 3 principle they are very sound and this is EA based on very sound principles.
However, in long run it may not happen that any order should run into huge loss that is like hundreds of pips and it will never be closed. In such situation the account will suffer and may result into margin call. But we will only know this after running it for long time. Do you have written code in this EA which will safely close the order in such scenario? Please let me know. I will keep posting my findings. So far so good.
Ash
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi willgart,
Perhaps, the data on your tester history folder incomplete.
I suggest you, to test directly on the trading terminal with a demo account.
The results of the Strategy Tester certainly will not match with the results on the trading terminal clien.
Because the Strategy Tester is highly dependent by history data on your tester folder.
This is the setting that I normally use on trading: (my presets file)Hedging=false
OptimizationLots=Set LotsOptimization=True, Lots=0.0
LotsOptimization=false
Lots=1.0
AutomaticSystemTP=Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False
AutomaticTakeProfit=true
NoMinimumTakeProfit=false
MinimumSystemTP=If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False
MinimumTP=15.0
ManualSystemTP=If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False
TakeProfit=25.0
AutomaticSystemSL=Set AutomaticStopLoss=True
AutomaticStopLoss=true
ManualSystemSL=If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False
StopLoss=350.0
Regards.
well... still no go result. I'm using a SL, else the DD is too huge in automatic mode.
Hello willgart,
I'm Sorry, that means, that the EA SmartAssTrade is not useful and is not appropriate for your needs.
But I have to say here :
First : That all EAs and Indicators using only mathematical calculations to look at the situation of the market price of the currency,
based on history and behavior of the currencies traded.
While the price of the currency market is real life and human nature, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
Second : Forex is a wave (wave price), so it would not be possible when once the EA open position of order,
and we straight win and take profit. Unless the condition Bullish or Bearish peak.
Third : A signal price revelsal or price retracement, not even become a reason for us to get out of the market.
Why the big players will always win and profit? Because they have a very large deposit balances,
and very high the percentage of margin levels, so they are resistant and survive if price change to thousands of points,
by placing a stop loss of thousands of points too.
Because the big players very understanding, that the market price of the currency is real and natural life, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
and Forex is a wave, which occurs when the wave goes down, it will always be followed by a rising wave.
Sorry, I do not mean to teach you, but I want to clarify that EA SmartAssTrade that I created based on the above principles.
In addition, below are images of trading results the EA SmartAssTrade on MT4 ECN until 2014-02-28.
Regards.
Hi Ash,If you look at the script OptSL() function, and OrdBuy() or OrdSell() function,
there is my calculations for Auto Stop Loss.
For manual StopLoss, just set AutomaticStopLoss = false,
and put the Stop Loss value that you think is safe. That is OK. ^_^
Regards.
3rjf4:Hello 3rjf3, This is very good EA.
I just started forward testing on demo account and it is working without any problem and showing results exactly same as you have posted. Excellent work!!
Only thing is this needs to be tested and seen on long run what would happen particularly when there is no practically stop loss set. I agree with your all 3 principle they are very sound and this is EA based on very sound principles.
However, in long run it may not happen that any order should run into huge loss that is like hundreds of pips and it will never be closed. In such situation the account will suffer and may result into margin call. But we will only know this after running it for long time. Do you have written code in this EA which will safely close the order in such scenario? Please let me know. I will keep posting my findings. So far so good.
Ash
Hi,
I'm not able to have any real profitable back test with this EA.
I do a lot of test in EURUSD M15 without any success.
the best profit factor is 1.11 with a DD 10 times higher than the profit...
Hi willgart,
Perhaps, the data on your tester history folder incomplete.
I suggest you, to test directly on the trading terminal with a demo account.
The results of the Strategy Tester certainly will not match with the results on the trading terminal clien.
Because the Strategy Tester is highly dependent by history data on your tester folder.
This is the setting that I normally use on trading: (my presets file)Hedging=false
OptimizationLots=Set LotsOptimization=True, Lots=0.0
LotsOptimization=false
Lots=1.0
AutomaticSystemTP=Set AutomaticTakeProfit=True or False
AutomaticTakeProfit=true
NoMinimumTakeProfit=false
MinimumSystemTP=If Set NoMinimumTakeProfit=False
MinimumTP=15.0
ManualSystemTP=If Set AutomaticTakeProfit=False
TakeProfit=25.0
AutomaticSystemSL=Set AutomaticStopLoss=True
AutomaticStopLoss=true
ManualSystemSL=If Set AutomaticStopLoss=False
StopLoss=350.0
Regards.
well... still no go result. I'm using a SL, else the DD is too huge in automatic mode.
Hello willgart,
I'm Sorry, that means, that the EA SmartAssTrade is not useful and is not appropriate for your needs.
But I have to say here :
First : That all EAs and Indicators using only mathematical calculations to look at the situation of the market price of the currency,
based on history and behavior of the currencies traded.
While the price of the currency market is real life and human nature, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
Second : Forex is a wave (wave price), so it would not be possible when once the EA open position of order,
and we straight win and take profit. Unless the condition Bullish or Bearish peak.
Third : A signal price revelsal or price retracement, not even become a reason for us to get out of the market.
Why the big players will always win and profit? Because they have a very large deposit balances,
and very high the percentage of margin levels, so they are resistant and survive if price change to thousands of points,
by placing a stop loss of thousands of points too.
Because the big players very understanding, that the market price of the currency is real and natural life, and its impossible to be calculated are exact and definite.
and Forex is a wave, which occurs when the wave goes down, it will always be followed by a rising wave.
Sorry, I do not mean to teach you, but I want to clarify that EA SmartAssTrade that I created based on the above principles.
In addition, below are images of trading results the EA SmartAssTrade on MT4 ECN until 2014-02-28.
Regards.
Hi Ash,If you look at the script OptSL() function, and OrdBuy() or OrdSell() function,
there is my calculations for Auto Stop Loss.
For manual StopLoss, just set AutomaticStopLoss = false,
and put the Stop Loss value that you think is safe. That is OK. ^_^
Regards.
HI 3rjf4
I backtest the EA with default settings .I see sofar it only opened sell trades . In your test you also have buy trade .Are my settings wrong . Otherwise working good .
HI 3rjf4
I backtest the EA with default settings .I see sofar it only opened sell trades . In your test you also have buy trade .Are my settings wrong . Otherwise working good .
HI 3rjf4
I backtest the EA with default settings .I see sofar it only opened sell trades . In your test you also have buy trade .Are my settings wrong . Otherwise working good .
Hi mar212,
This EA will do a deal trade according to the current price trend, if indeed at that price downtrend,
then surely EA will make a deal sell order.
Do you think, this EA will do the deal only sell order? ^_^
I think, your setting is not wrong, but on your backtest preiod there is a price downtrend.
Below, is the result of EA SmartAssTrade till date (2014-03-03)
HI 3rjf4
I backtest the EA with default settings .I see sofar it only opened sell trades . In your test you also have buy trade .Are my settings wrong . Otherwise working good .
Hi mar212,
This EA will do a deal trade according to the current price trend, if indeed at that price downtrend,
then surely EA will make a deal sell order.
Do you think, this EA will do the deal only sell order? ^_^
I think, your setting is not wrong, but on your backtest preiod there is a price downtrend.
Below, is the result of EA SmartAssTrade till date (2014-03-03)
Hi,
Could you add a commentstring to ordersend, easier to track which EA did what later. I added it myself, but I guess others would be interrested too.
Hi,
Could you add a commentstring to ordersend, easier to track which EA did what later. I added it myself, but I guess others would be interrested too.