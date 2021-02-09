Experts: EA SmartAssTrade. - page 10

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[Deleted]  

I am getting this error..


2014.03.14 21:09:44.119 2006.01.09 16:27 SmartMATrade v2 GBPJPY,H4: invalid lots amount for FreeMarginCheck function

[Deleted]  

I am getting this error..


2014.03.14 21:09:44.119 2006.01.09 16:27 SmartMATrade v2 GBPJPY,H4: invalid lots amount for FreeMarginCheck function

 
Why does the EA only make Sells? What is the best pair and time frame to place with this EA? Also I read that there are some days during the week you don't have this running. What days do you have have this EA running?
 
Why does the EA only make Sells? What is the best pair and time frame to place with this EA? Also I read that there are some days during the week you don't have this running. What days do you have have this EA running?
 
forextraderaz:
Why does the EA only make Sells? What is the best pair and time frame to place with this EA? Also I read that there are some days during the week you don't have this running. What days do you have have this EA running?

Also when is the new update to this coming out?
 
forextraderaz:
Why does the EA only make Sells? What is the best pair and time frame to place with this EA? Also I read that there are some days during the week you don't have this running. What days do you have have this EA running?

Also when is the new update to this coming out?
 

Dear All friends trader,

I've done an update for EA SmartAssTrade, but you can only download the latest update on http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php


StrategyTester-EURAUD-SmartAssTrade.jpg

StrategyTester-EURJPY-SmartAssTrade.jpg

StrategyTester-GBPJPY-SmartAssTrade.jpg

 

Dear All friends trader,

I've done an update for EA SmartAssTrade, but you can only download the latest update on http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php


StrategyTester-EURAUD-SmartAssTrade.jpg

StrategyTester-EURJPY-SmartAssTrade.jpg

StrategyTester-GBPJPY-SmartAssTrade.jpg

 
3rjf4:

Dear All friends trader,

I've done an update for EA SmartAssTrade, but you can only download the latest update on http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php


tks u so much. i love u :">
 
3rjf4:

Dear All friends trader,

I've done an update for EA SmartAssTrade, but you can only download the latest update on http://www.gol2you.com/free-download.php


tks u so much. i love u :">
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