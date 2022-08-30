Signal: 'Connecting to signal server' but not connecting. - page 5
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Hi, I have auto trading problem here, MT4 account is keep on trying to connect to the signal server, but unfortunately it has not connected to it until now.
The setting is as same as the other accounts for signal copying (both of them work just fine).
Could anyone give me a hand please?
Hi, I have auto trading problem here, MT4 account is keep on trying to connect to the signal server, but unfortunately it has not connected to it until now.
The setting is as same as the other accounts for signal copying (both of them work just fine).
Could anyone give me a hand please?
Check the subscription procedure (in case you missed something) -
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Hi, I have auto trading problem here, MT4 account is keep on trying to connect to the signal server, but unfortunately it has not connected to it until now.
The setting is as same as the other accounts for signal copying (both of them work just fine).
Could anyone give me a hand please?
I'm having the same issue.... multiple "Signal - connecting to signal server" log entries in my journal since start of Monday.
Check the subscription procedure (in case you missed something) -
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Hello! I have read the instructions and followed every step. I will wait until later tonight. Thank you very much.
Check the subscription procedure (in case you missed something) -
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
dear Sergey Golubev:
today i meet the same problems as other user described
i have followed all the steps in mql5 web site and i have changed 3 VPS servers in odrer to finD OUT IF IT IS THE CONNECTIVITY PROBLEMS IN MY SIDE, BUT ALL SERVERS CAN NOT CONNECT TO THE MQL SIGNAL SERVER.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
emergency signal following problem. I subscribe signal "GOLDEN", it alway show "connecting to signal server". But my other signal subscribe works fine.
Sergey Golubev, 2021.08.09 09:55It was some issue with MQL5 VPS and it was already fixed (may be - same with the signals for example ...).
So, you can check once again, and check the subscription procedure - in case you missed something there.
Is it possbile, my signal provider deliberately disconnect with mql5, then all of his signal follower get this issue.
because i am following other signals too, both of them are using same broker "FBS-REAL", but only this signal occur the following problem.
Yes it is possible, some providers disconnect their signal for some time in order to hide their high drawdown and they re-connect it later.