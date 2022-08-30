Signal: 'Connecting to signal server' but not connecting. - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
...
read this post #20 about the information which may be required for tech support to fix the possible issue (just in case tech support will look at this thread, or will reply, or we will invite them to read this thread, or any).
I am also facing same issues, I have checked it with multiple brokers, different locations (as I have access to vps servers), google cloud as well.
But its saying "connecting to signal server" and nothing happening after it.
Support please try to resolve this issues soon as its effecting many of your members.
There is another 'victim' in the German forum.
Does anybody knows whether only one broker shows this problem - either on the clients side or the side of the signal provider?
I can also confirm there is some issue with mql servers.
I am also facing same issues, I have checked it with multiple brokers, different locations (as I have access to vps servers), google cloud as well.
But its saying "connecting to signal server" and nothing happening after it.
Support please try to resolve this issues soon as its effecting many of your members.
read my post about: the confirmation should be made log file and some other information provided (not by words or text message on the post):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal: 'Connecting to signal server' but not connecting.
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.24 09:20
read this post #20 about the information which may be required for tech support to fix the possible issue (just in case tech support will look at this thread, or will reply, or we will invite them to read this thread, or any).
This is the post from one thread which was created today, and the reply of their moderator about how to post on the forum in case of similar issue (because any tech support will look at the log file and on the other information) -
Where can we post our log files and screenshots?
Where can we post our log files and screenshots?
here, on this thread.
-------------------
I reported to support about possible disconnection.
So, hope they will fix it (if it is really the bug with the server).
We are investigating the issue, thank you for report.
Hi Aytugan,
Thanks for investigating it. Here are few logs from my account just in case you need it.
Hi.
I am not sure if this is the right place, but I am asking if anyone having difficulty connecting to signal server.
I have multiple MT4 accounts and they are all showing this 'connecting to signal server' message but not be able to connect to them.
Is it only me? or MQL5 server having a problem?
Thanks.
Same to me also, Signal not working....
read my post about: the confirmation should be made log file and some other information provided (not by words or text message on the post):