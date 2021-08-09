emergency signal following problem. I subscribe signal, it alway show "connecting to signal server". But my other signal subscribe works fine.
So, you can check once again, and check the subscription procedure - in case you missed something there.
I noticed there are some positions opening on signal main page. But, on my account, nothing position opened.
so i check journal log.
My account keep post message "connecting to signal server"
"connecting to signal server"
"connecting to signal server"
Since monday same problem!
You are not the only one: I Also get the "connecting to signal" I noticed it last night.
Tried multiple desktops en VPS. All had the same problem.
Tried to switch the subscrbtion to another account. Same problem
Reinstalled MT5 from scratch. Same problem.
Suspended signal from mql5 and from the terminal. Not Fix.
Please help us get this going again.
It was some issue with MQL5 VPS and it was already fixed (may be - same with the signals for example ...).
So, you can check once again, and check the subscription procedure - in case you missed something there.
Hi, Sergey
I also subscribe other signals. other signals works fine.
I am also following these two signals. and their trading server is FBS-REAL as well.
and the signal with problem are using same FBS-REAL trading server.
I don't know why the other signals works fine, but only this signal cannot be followed. Is it possbile the signal provider cheat something? because last week, he made a follower lost 80% money.
Hi, Sergey
I also subscribe other signals. other signals works fine.
I am also following these two signals. and their trading server is FBS-REAL as well.
and the signal with problem are using same FBS-REAL trading server.
I don't know why the other signals works fine, but only this signal cannot be followed. Is it possbile the signal provider cheat something? because last week, he made a follower lost 80% money.
You can check the subscription procedure once again (in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Besides, you can check the name of the trading server in your Metatrader and in your subscription page here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
if you are using MQL5 VPS for this signal so you can try to synchronize/migrate this signal subscription once again.
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Man, I have already checked all of setting. nothing is wrong. I know how to subscribe a signal. And I even restart my vps two times, other signals work fine, but only this signal has problem.
No one knows your settings and no one knows what you checked (you did not provide any technical data for any support).
I replied to you based on theoretical points of view such as the following:
- check trading server (name of the server) in your Metatrader and in your subscription page;
- check all the settings;
- check trading account (this trading account should be used for subscription - check your subscription page for that);
- provide synchronization/migration with MQL5 VPS once again;
- check signal provider (may be - he disconnected his signal from Signal service);
- check your journal/log file in Metatrader and journal in MQL5 VPS;
- write message to signal provider;
- and more.
You only can find the reason for possible fixing.
Because you only know your settings, you only can see your journal/logs and so on.
It is nothing to do with anything ...
I am forum moderator. Besides, no one can go to your computer to check anything.
So sorry ... you can re-read my posts above once again to find the reasons.
No one knows your settings and no one knows what you checked (you did not provide any technical data for any support).
I replied to you based on theoretical points of view such as the following:
- check trading server (name of the server) in your Metatrader and in your subscription page;
- check all the settings;
- check trading account (this trading account should be used for subscription - check your subscription page for that);
- provide synchronization/migration with MQL5 VPS once again;
- check signal provider (may be - he disconnected his signal from Signal service);
- check your journal/log file in Metatrader and journal in MQL5 VPS;
- write message to signal provider;
- and more.
You only can find the reason for possible fixing.
Because you only know your settings, you only can see your journal/logs and so on.
The other 3 reasons (from theoretical points of view):
- you did not fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login (not by your email);
- trading server of broker was banned from the signal service;
- the broker changed the name of the trading server for everybody.
here i upload all of my setting.
here i upload all of my setting.
It is written on your screenshot that subscription was disabled in the settings.
And it is written yesterday ... why from yesterday? what was happened with the logs for today?
Because it was Sunday yesterday, and some brokers are making the maintenance (technical works) during the weekend.
You can check your logs for now.
So, it may be for two reasons:
- you are using MQL5 VPS for this subscription, or
- you enabled this subscription once again according to the next screenshots.
And it may be the other reason:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal: 'Connecting to signal server' but not connecting.
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.08.09 10:24
Yes it is possible, some providers disconnect their signal for some time in order to hide their high drawdown and they re-connect it later.
-------------
I stopped supporting your thread.
Because I explaned all reasons in theoretical points of view, and I can not do anymore because you did not provide the technical data for any support.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I noticed there are some positions opening on signal main page. But, on my account, nothing position opened.
so i check journal log.
My account keep post message "connecting to signal server"
"connecting to signal server"
"connecting to signal server"