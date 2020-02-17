Experts: Smart Tunel Trading - page 8
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very nice. Are you still doing working with this ? i have never used an ea before. how is your success with it now ?
This EA be very bad at AUDUSD/AUDCAD/EURGBP/USDJPY...
Thanks for this fine EA and clever strategy. I tried using the Optimizer to optimize some of the parameters and noticed that the Optimizer gave different results than the Backtester, for identical input data. It turns out that the Optimizer cannot create objects, making it unreliable for optimization when Objects are used. I verified this with a simple test program.
Hi Richar,
declare 2 global var.:
double gl_LineValHigh; // "FXNODE.HighLine"
double gl_LineValLow; // "FXNODE.LowLine"
then set the global var in : void TrendLine()
...
if((highcount > 2) && (DrawLine == true))
{
ObjectDelete("FXNODE.HighLine");
//gl_LineValHigh = ZigZagHigh[Secund_High_Candel];
gl_LineValHigh = ZigZagHigh[First_High_Candel];
ObjectCreate("FXNODE.HighLine", OBJ_TREND, 0, Time[ZigHCandel[Secund_High_Candel]],ZigZagHigh[Secund_High_Candel],Time[ZigHCandel[First_High_Candel]],ZigZagHigh[First_High_Candel]);
...
if((lowcount > 2) && (DrawLine == true))
{
ObjectDelete("FXNODE.LowLine");
//gl_LineValLow = ZigZagLow[Secund_Low_Candel];
gl_LineValLow = ZigZagLow[First_Low_Candel];
At the end use it in: bool CheckToOpen()
...
//LineValHigh = NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetValueByShift("FXNODE.HighLine", 0),Digits);
//LineValLow = NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetValueByShift("FXNODE.LowLine", 0),Digits);
LineValHigh = NormalizeDouble(gl_LineValHigh,Digits);
LineValLow = NormalizeDouble(gl_LineValLow,Digits);
Best Regards
Can someone explain to me why you say that the EA is good? I get terrible results in backtest with ECN account and very low spread. Does anyone here have profitable settings? Help please.
Hi Felipe,
because with little modification the EA is not so bed on EURUSD - H1 - Spread 15 - 1 Year , obviously in simulation
The EA is still raw, profit factor is too low
Best Regards
Hi Richar,
declare 2 global var.:
double gl_LineValHigh; // "FXNODE.HighLine"
double gl_LineValLow; // "FXNODE.LowLine"
then set the global var in : void TrendLine()
...
if((highcount > 2) && (DrawLine == true))
{
ObjectDelete("FXNODE.HighLine");
//gl_LineValHigh = ZigZagHigh[Secund_High_Candel];
gl_LineValHigh = ZigZagHigh[First_High_Candel];
ObjectCreate("FXNODE.HighLine", OBJ_TREND, 0, Time[ZigHCandel[Secund_High_Candel]],ZigZagHigh[Secund_High_Candel],Time[ZigHCandel[First_High_Candel]],ZigZagHigh[First_High_Candel]);
...
if((lowcount > 2) && (DrawLine == true))
{
ObjectDelete("FXNODE.LowLine");
//gl_LineValLow = ZigZagLow[Secund_Low_Candel];
gl_LineValLow = ZigZagLow[First_Low_Candel];
At the end use it in: bool CheckToOpen()
...
//LineValHigh = NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetValueByShift("FXNODE.HighLine", 0),Digits);
//LineValLow = NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetValueByShift("FXNODE.LowLine", 0),Digits);
LineValHigh = NormalizeDouble(gl_LineValHigh,Digits);
LineValLow = NormalizeDouble(gl_LineValLow,Digits);
Best Regards
This is not work man
Because ZigZagLow[First_Low_Candel] is first point of a line...
this is maybe located in bar 20 or 30 or ...
But when you are trading with a point of line you want calculate if price touch a point of line in bar[0]