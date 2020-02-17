Experts: Smart Tunel Trading - page 6
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Hello,
Thanks for your EA. It seems promising, that I would like to test intensively.
Could you explain:
Thank you for sharing this good EA.
- FixTakeProfit what is the definition? and what is the difference with TakeProfit?
- There are 2 CCI in parameter, why?
Hello,
Thanks for your EA. It seems promising, that I would like to test intensively.
Could you explain:
Thank you for sharing this good EA.
- FixTakeProfit what is the definition? and what is the difference with TakeProfit?
- There are 2 CCI in parameter, why?
hi @zero9898, i'm currently watch this EA too
" FixTakeProfit what is the definition? and what is the difference with TakeProfit? " - Takeprofit based on point and this is set after order send. but FixTakeProfit calculated based on running profit, this parameter used to check wether ea gonna closed the trade or not.
" There are 2 CCI in parameter, why? " - I Think this is just Typho, the second parameter are mean for RSI
Sorry... should have read 'max position size' = 10 (not 22). Either way, it is a very large position size to open as default (which will catch out inattentive users).
My question remains... why set 'max position size' so large?
You could change that max position size, doesn't have to set to 10.
if you notice that there are another setting, Risk_Percentage. default are set to 30, if you lower this to 10 or 5, it might not open trade with 10 for first trade but of course it depend on how much balance you set for backtesting. hope this is help :)
Inputs
hi Ali, can you code Smart tunnel EA for metatrader 5 ? i can pay some fee. tks
Inputs
Very interesting idea that falsifies my physics obccation.
Can you write for a better understanding and setting of EA?
Do not you think about the time limit?
Thank you
I put together a simple EA with two moving averages and trend lines,
The trend lines do not work on test mode,
The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,
In live trading only, trend lines and moving averages will work together,
During tests, the EA only draws the trend lines on the screen in a visual mode without considering them in the creation of trades,
The EA works only with open prices of candles ,
You need to perform back test with "open prices only" option,
If you know how to code then you can use whichever strategy you want instead of two moving averages, and it will work along with the trend lines,
The trend lines will function as a filter like i mentioned above.
In this situation the probability of winning trades increases.
USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN system functions like a stop loss
But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent Stop Loss value to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes against you.
If you have reached a certain value of pips with the direction of the trade -
So how many pips would you like to move the stop loss above the price line of the open trade-