Experts: Smart Tunel Trading - page 6

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Thanks for this EA, it's great! How do I make buy and sell tickets on the arrows for binary options with expiration of 1 or 2 minutes? Could you help me with that, please? because this EA is exactly what I need but I only operate binary option. Thank you


 

Hello,


Thanks for your EA. It seems promising, that I would like to test intensively.


Could you explain:

  • FixTakeProfit           what is the definition? and what is the difference with TakeProfit?
  • There are 2 CCI in parameter, why?
Thank you for sharing this good EA. 

 
zero9898:

Hello,


Thanks for your EA. It seems promising, that I would like to test intensively.


Could you explain:

  • FixTakeProfit           what is the definition? and what is the difference with TakeProfit?
  • There are 2 CCI in parameter, why?
Thank you for sharing this good EA. 


hi @zero9898, i'm currently watch this EA too

" FixTakeProfit   what is the definition? and what is the difference with TakeProfit? " - Takeprofit based on point and this is set after order send. but FixTakeProfit calculated based on running profit, this parameter used to check wether ea gonna closed the trade or not.


" There are 2 CCI in parameter, why? " - I Think this is just Typho, the second parameter are mean for RSI

 
Paul Warren:

Sorry... should have read 'max position size' = 10 (not 22). Either way, it is a very large position size to open as default (which will catch out inattentive users).


My question remains... why set 'max position size' so large?

You could change that max position size, doesn't have to set to 10.

if you notice that there are another setting, Risk_Percentage. default are set to 30, if you lower this to 10 or 5, it might not open trade with 10 for first trade but of course it depend on how much balance you set for backtesting. hope this is help :) 

 
Hello
Thank you for sharing the EA,
I have a suggestion to improve it,
Since you can not perform a back test with graphs on MT4, you can use trendlines as a filter for any strategy you want.
For example: take two moving averages, optimize them and use the lines as a filter:
If both trend lines are rising the trend is up, if both are going down the trend is down,
If there is a meeting and a crossing between the lines then this implies a big future breakthrough of the price.
I've included a ready EA file , all you need is to optimize and run the EA on chart.
I hope people will benefit from the EA file I have attached.

Inputs

  • USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).
  • WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).
  • PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
  • MaximumRisk - maximum risk from total margin in %, (values: 0.01 - 0.3).
  • If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"
  • DecreaseFactor - decrease from total margin if you lose a trade.
  • TrailingStop= set a value from 10 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).
  • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
  • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
  •  Distance-Distance between two averages (values: 10-60).
Files:
Simple_2_MA.mq4  74 kb
 
Wow, this is really impressive. Although I have yet to understand, but I am interested in your handwriting.
 

hi Ali, can you code Smart tunnel EA for metatrader 5 ? i can pay some fee. tks

 
Aharon Tzadik:
Hello
Thank you for sharing the EA,
I have a suggestion to improve it,
Since you can not perform a back test with graphs on MT4, you can use trendlines as a filter for any strategy you want.
For example: take two moving averages, optimize them and use the lines as a filter:
If both trend lines are rising the trend is up, if both are going down the trend is down,
If there is a meeting and a crossing between the lines then this implies a big future breakthrough of the price.
I've included a ready EA file , all you need is to optimize and run the EA on chart.
I hope people will benefit from the EA file I have attached.

Inputs

  • USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).
  • WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).
  • PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
  • MaximumRisk - maximum risk from total margin in %, (values: 0.01 - 0.3).
  • If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"
  • DecreaseFactor - decrease from total margin if you lose a trade.
  • TrailingStop= set a value from 10 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).
  • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
  • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
  •  Distance-Distance between two averages (values: 10-60).

Very interesting idea that falsifies my physics obccation.




Can you write for a better understanding and setting of EA?




Do not you think about the time limit?




Thank you

 
Stanislav Milka:

I put together a simple EA with two moving averages and trend lines,

The trend lines do not work on test mode,

The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,

In live trading only, trend lines and moving averages will work together,

During tests, the EA  only draws the trend lines on the screen in a visual mode without considering them in the creation of trades,

The EA works only with open prices of candles ,

You need to perform back test with "open prices only" option,

If you know how to code then you can use whichever strategy you want instead of two moving averages, and it will work along with the trend lines,

The trend lines will function as a filter like i mentioned above.

In this situation the probability of winning trades increases.


USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN  system functions like a stop loss

But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent Stop Loss value to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes against you.

If you have reached a certain value of pips with the direction of the trade -

  • WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).

So how many pips would you like to move the stop loss above the price line of the open trade-

  • PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).
[Deleted]  
thanks for sharing this free grate ea
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