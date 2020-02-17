Experts: Smart Tunel Trading - page 5
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Hi all
Can someone please share the settings, timeframe and time of year to which these settings can be applied in the backtest pleaseMany thanks
Can someone explain to me why you say that the EA is good? I get terrible results in backtest with ECN account and very low spread. Does anyone here have profitable settings? Help please.
Because this ea is not to earn money, its to learn money :)
Safe tunnel is an idea that you can use it, develop it an so...
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So enjoy this free code. use it with your idea.
Thank you for this EA. It Takes a little bit to get it tuned-in, but works great once it is. Thanks again. Keep up the good work.
Hi Ali nice ea just trying to develop your ea to learn and ear more money.
Couple of quick questions:
1)"if price touches this line expert decide to act with it. BUY or SEll depended on the market situation." How does the ea decide? What does it use? As in many cases, the price does touch the tunnel line yet positions are not opened.
2) In the settings description, you have CCI & RSI yet in the actual ea there's two CCI?
Thanks Ali look fwd to further developing..
If anyone wants to share a successful set file, that would be awesome too!
Thank you for this EA. It Takes a little bit to get it tuned-in, but works great once it is. Thanks again. Keep up the good work.
Please could you share your settings?
Thanks
Hi Ali,
Can I ask why have you set the 'max position size' to '22'? That is a massive position size to open!
FYI, when I first tested this EA on my live account it opened the max position size straight away! Initially it sustained a very large loss, but luckily the market turned and I managed to close out the position for breakeven!
Obviously I should have picked up the huge 'max position size' setting before linking it to my live account, but why did you set it so high in the first place?
Also, why does the EA always simply open 'max position size' regardless of market signals / movement?
Regards,
Paul
Hi Ali,
Can I ask why have you set the 'max position size' to '22'? That is a massive position size to open!
FYI, when I first tested this EA on my live account it opened the max position size straight away! Initially it sustained a very large loss, but luckily the market turned and I managed to close out the position for breakeven!
Obviously I should have picked up the huge 'max position size' setting before linking it to my live account, but why did you set it so high in the first place?
Also, why does the EA always simply open 'max position size' regardless of market signals / movement?
Regards,
Paul
Sorry... should have read 'max position size' = 10 (not 22). Either way, it is a very large position size to open as default (which will catch out inattentive users).
My question remains... why set 'max position size' so large?
yes, you are right. you can optimize in manual mode.
Hi Ali, I'm testing your EA and I think it's great! I attach my personal set that seems to be very profitable on certain pairs.
Can you explain what does parameter "Profit in points to take away" mean?
Thanks
P.S. In M1 and M5 charts it opens really a lot of position, even more than 150 in 3 hours, so be careful, ICM will ban you account as Hyperactive! I've found an optimal broker for M1 and M5 charts, if someone want more details PM me.