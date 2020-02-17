Experts: Smart Tunel Trading

New comment
 

Smart Tunel Trading:

The Smart tunnel is a smart robot for trading with an automatically drawn trend line to act with it and market movement. Enjoy :)

Smart Tunel Trading

Author: Ali Sabbaghi

[Deleted]  
How does the Time Management work if i have it activated? EA does not have an option for me to manually set trading hours 'Start" 'End"
[Deleted]  
TheForexKid:
How does the Time Management work if i have it activated? EA does not have an option for me to manually set trading hours 'Start" 'End"

Time manage just manage opened Order in the last hours of the weekend.

in future Certainly, add this parameter to manage trade in specific hours.

 
The EA looks interesting, thanks for showing it here. Sadly opens the EA orders, but there is a bug in managing it. I get various errors.
Files:
Unbenannt.png  22 kb
[Deleted]  
easetup:
The EA looks interesting, thanks for showing it here. Sadly opens the EA orders, but there is a bug in managing it. I get various errors.

thanks for your report.

it will be fixed and if you can help to fix it please Publish your changes to improve this ea.

 
Ali Sabbaghi:

thanks for your report.

it will be fixed and if you can help to fix it please Publish your changes to improve this ea.

sure, I´ll help as I can. I still see some potentials here.

[Deleted]  
easetup:

sure, I´ll help as I can. I still see some potentials here.

thank you my friend. 

 
Ali Sabbaghi:

thank you my friend. 

when do you plan to update it?

 
easetup:

when do you plan to update it?

It looks like I was ding something wrong, I´ll download now some good quality ticks data and I´ll start to make some tests.

 

You recommend EURUSD yet your image example is GBPUSD. Can this be used on multiple currencies? If so what all do you recommend.

I am have some luck on 15M as well. Do you only recommend H1 as well?


Also I am not getting any trades on strategy Tester yet I do on live trading. Why is this? How do you recommend backtesting?


Thank You

 
thanks You My Brother I so Love this EA
12345678
New comment