Copy Trading when turning off MT4

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I realised that when I turn off my MT4 terminal, the copy trading is disabled. It would only be able to copy trades when I open my MT4 terminal. Anyone else having this issue?

 
dzahir1988:

I realised that when I turn off my MT4 terminal, the copy trading is disabled. It would only be able to copy trades when I open my MT4 terminal. Anyone else having this issue?

That's why you must register a Virtual Server, right click on your account number in the Navigator window of your MT4.



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