Experts: Smart Tunel Trading - page 4
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thanks for your comment. in visual mode all the object crated and chanje during the price change... Is not it?
The Visual Mode cannot be enabled when running the Optimizer so I think the Optimizer problem, when using Objects, still remains. Hope I'm wrong!
Awesome work bro. I got now my Start and End times setup like i wanted them. Can you add an AutoLot feature? in another EA i use for example below, i can enable Auto Lots to "True" and setup the minimum lot @ 0.10 and AutLot size to 1000 which means lotsize will increase automatically by 1 cent per every 100.00 in balance. So if you have a 1k account, initial lot will be 0.10, when account grows to 1,100.00 then orders will be placed @ 0.11 then 0.12 and so on.
Hi TheForexKid,
Mind sharing your start and end time setup, please.. Thanks!
Hi TheForexKid,
Mind sharing your start and end time setup, please.. Thanks!
Hello Jomer,
I am running Start Time 10:30 End Time 18:00 this way i get EA to start half an hour after London session has begun and end @ beginning of NY.
The Visual Mode cannot be enabled when running the Optimizer so I think the Optimizer problem, when using Objects, still remains. Hope I'm wrong!
yes, you are right. you can optimize in manual mode.
Thanks, this has great potential!
I am testing this EA since the weekend, what I found it that on H1 TF it places trades at the end of Asian session.
The problem there is that when the first or second trade is finally executed EU session begins there will be a breakout and can result in a loss
I am using the standard settings. I will try a lower TF next week and will report back
Hi. This EA seems very interesting.
I'd like to backtest it, but I don't understand why it don't work.
I tried changing nothing, only charging it, on EURUSD and "backtest" :
But I had no buy or sell order :
Can you help me ?
THX
Hi Ali,
I downloaded your EA as it sounded promising and yet simple to adjust whilst being profitable. I am familiar with how to work EA's although it doesn't seem to be creating positions; i have attached it to the chart and created a .set file for it and i can visually see the trades it would be making.
It seems like every time the market hits one of the indicated levels, it just moves the level further away, creates an arrow where it would have traded and then waits.
I have attached my .set file - can you see if there is anything wrong with the configuration? or suggest a .set file of your own for me to test?
Many thanks.
hi;, i think the probleme is with the spread
If you want the EA to open Postion , the Spread in the Tester must be the same EA settings.