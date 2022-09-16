Any great idea about HEDGING positions welcome here - page 43
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You are such a scammer Seyedmajid.
everybody remember: every flatterer lives at the expense of those who listen.
Seyedmajid will never give you his profitable strategy if its ever exist.
Seyedmajid if you have a great profitable strategy please publish a signal and set a high price for renting, so we call all see the truth that your strategy is really profitable.
Either you shut up and give us an excuse or prove us by publishing a signal.
If you don't publish a signal as of today, this thread is a waste of time and it's a shame on you.
I dont want to sell anything to anyone not you not anyone else so how i can be a scammer
We are not asking you to sell us anything, we are not going to subscribe to your signal. Just publish what you claim, to upload a signal on mql doesn't cost you any cent, just publish so that everyone will see the real proof, the last time you had publish a demo account with a starting capital of $ 10 000.00 you can't even keep up with being profitable on a demo account, what proves you that you can handle a live account, for someone with a 10 years experience and still blow up demo account " po! po! po! " claiming that they are profitable on live account what a scammer, you surely have 10 years of blowing up demo account and continually dreaming that a demo account will ever turn into a live account, shame man!!! telling people that you will share your profitable strategy is like telling a 5 years old kid that you will buy them a sweet " do you know how much that 5 years old kid will believe you? " we have experience of those promises :-) , or you are just a lier and keep on dreaming about you profitable strategy. Don't come here and try to sell us dreams. we don't want you dreams, we want proof of your claim.
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I'm a better trader than you Sayedmajid
We are not asking you to sell us anything, we are not going to subscribe to your signal. Just publish what you claim, to upload a signal on mql doesn't cost you any cent, just publish so that everyone will see the real proof, the last time you had publish a demo account with a starting capital of $ 10 000.00 you can't even keep up with being profitable on a demo account, what proves you that you can handle a live account, for someone with a 10 years experience and still blow up demo account " po! po! po! " claiming that they are profitable on live account what a scammer, you surely have 10 years of blowing up demo account and continually dreaming that a demo account will ever turn into a live account, shame man!!! telling people that you will share your profitable strategy is like telling a 5 years old kid that you will buy them a sweet " do you know how much that 5 years old kid will believe you? " we have experience of those promises :-) , or you are just a lier and keep on dreaming about you profitable strategy. Don't come here and try to sell us dreams. we don't want you dreams, we want proof of your claim.
publish
you can go back and see one of my statements here in this thread.
%1900 in just10 month.
go search and find it.
that was another strategy that was less profitable than my hedging strategy.
and about a signal , if i publish my signal all of sybscribers will know how my EA trade on hedging strategy and i dont want to share that in public.
in such competitive market.
You still want more?
I came out number one
you can go back and see one of my statements here in this thread.
%1900 in just10 month.
go search and find it.
that was another strategy that was less profitable than my hedging strategy.
and about a signal , if i publish my signal all of sybscribers will know how my EA trade on hedging strategy and i dont want to share that in public.
in such competitive market.
Don't talk to me about percentage (%) " percentage percentage what? " We are in this business to make to make money, you can't eat percentage. make profit then we can talk proper.
You want more proof tell me and I will show you or publish, you are just a small boy, a small trader.
People on mql5 can publish an account with a start up capital of $ 5.00 and trades up to $ 30.00 and as soon as they make a deposit of $ 100.00 and trades up to $ 600.00
do you know what percentage that account will be? it's another way other scammer proceed to blur newbies and attract them in selling them dreams that their accounts will grow by 2000 % or even more.
Shame on you trying to claim on percentage.
You still want more?
I came out number one
so good luck and continue but politely and with discourtesy without Insult to others...
because a polite trader is much better than an impolite one now let me go because i have a lot to do and dont have much time to waste
by debating with you and another impolite persons on useless problems.
so good luck and continue but politely and with discourtesy without Insult to others...
because a polite trader is much better than an impolite one now let me go because i have a lot to do and dont have much time to waste
by debating with you and another impolite persons on useless problems.
you can't even prove us or publish anything that you claim.
All trades are based on deception.
Know thyself, know thy market. A thousand trades, a thousand victories.
The supreme art of trading is to subdue the market without fighting.
If you know the market and know yourself you need not fear the results of a hundred trades.
Opportunities multiply as they are seized.
Strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory. Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.
Victorious traders study/learn the market first and then go trades, while defeated traders open trades first and then seek to win.
Know your market and know yourself and you can fight a hundred trades without disaster.
Hence to fight and conquer in all your trades is not supreme excellence; supreme excellence consists in breaking the market's resistance without fighting.
For to win one hundred victories in one hundred trades is not the acme of skill. To subdue the market without fighting is the acme of skill.
Marco, I don't get it...do you mean to say... this place is for non-professionals only? ...for those that belong to the 95% only? ...for loosers only? ...for newbies only? Clearly you are wrong! I have followed your posts and have admired your immense contributions so far, but and I'm very much disappointed with your response. Smells like another case of cyber-bullying here. Knowledge and inspiration is never too late to acquire. Even if you are right, sometimes even the kings seek words of wisdom from commoners in his domain.
You sure know much about genetic algorithm, an evolutionary algorithm, pretty well. Its one of the bedrock of the Metatrader backtest optimization procedure. After selecting an elite candidate pool (+/-2%) of best performing samples from a pre-processed population pool, what happens next in the Mutation part? It creates new chromosomes from blends or combinations of part of the elite pool (+/-98%) with parts of the non-selected pool (+/-2%). Its like saying "Hey... I'm ahead of the curve, but I need to periodically check what's out there, grab some promising stuffs from whats available out there, spice or tweek it up with some of my best performers to create a mutated sample. My mutated sample may as well come out to be the overall best performer. If the mutated sample does not work, I discard and move on." Its also like saying "Hey...I need to move out of my comfort zone, check for promising stuffs out there in case I missed something". And that's exactly what Seyedmajid Masharian is trying to do, in my opinion.
Even, Google, Youtube, etc, as examples, use similar algorithm or framework in serving you contents you searched for. You search for "Metatrader" but of 10 search results, it also serves you 1 "NinjaTrader". Like, "...you searched for this but you may also be interested in that". And guess what, some of the times you end up clicking on an item you didn't originally searched for.
By saying "I do not understand why a professional trader would come here to ask for ideas..." you are undermining the great contributions of, and derogating the names of multitudes of heavy weights of professionals on this platform.
Please retract your statement and lets move on with Seyedmajid's quest for new ideas.
Well put Sir
Well put Sir
thank you sir