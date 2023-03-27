Subscribing to Signal: " The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide..." Warning. Help Please - page 4

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2020.08.28 11:26:06.337 ': Signal - local position [#3330781 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.18667 sl: 1.20671 tp: 1.18465]
2020.08.28 11:26:06.337 ': Signal - signal provider has balance 2 537.59 USD, leverage 1:300

2020.08.28 11:26:06.337 ': Signal - subscriber has balance 6 061.97 USD, leverage 1:100

2020.08.28 11:26:06.368 ': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 75%
2020.08.28 11:26:06.368 : Signal - signal provider has position [#5803055 sell 0.20 EURUSD at 1.18671 sl: 1.20671 tp: 1.18465]
2020.08.28 11:26:06.399 : Signal - local position [#3330781 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.18667 sl: 1.20671 tp: 1.18465] is equal to the signal one [#5803055 sell 0.20 EURUSD at 1.18671 sl: 1.20671 tp: 1.18465], no changes are made

2020.08.28 11:26:06.399 : Signal - synchronization finished successfully

2020.08.28 11:26:07.179 : Signal - ping to signal server 191.48 ms, to trade server 192.48 ms
2020.08.28 11:26:14.074 ': auto connecting to a better access point live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping is 127.27 ms)
2020.08.28 11:26:14.968 ': login on *****-live-1 through live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping: 127.27 ms)

2020.08.28 11:26:16.528 : login datacenter on*****-live-1 through live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping: 127.27 ms)

2020.08.28 11:26:16.948 : previous successful authorization performed from 51.36.33.224

 
SALEHM:
2020.08.28 11:26:06.337 ': Signal - local position [#3330781 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.18667 sl: 1.20671 tp: 1.18465]
2020.08.28 11:26:06.337 ': Signal - signal provider has balance 2 537.59 USD, leverage 1:300

2020.08.28 11:26:06.337 ': Signal - subscriber has balance 6 061.97 USD, leverage 1:100

2020.08.28 11:26:06.368 ': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 75%
2020.08.28 11:26:06.368 : Signal - signal provider has position [#5803055 sell 0.20 EURUSD at 1.18671 sl: 1.20671 tp: 1.18465]
2020.08.28 11:26:06.399 : Signal - local position [#3330781 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.18667 sl: 1.20671 tp: 1.18465] is equal to the signal one [#5803055 sell 0.20 EURUSD at 1.18671 sl: 1.20671 tp: 1.18465], no changes are made

2020.08.28 11:26:06.399 : Signal - synchronization finished successfully

2020.08.28 11:26:07.179 : Signal - ping to signal server 191.48 ms, to trade server 192.48 ms
2020.08.28 11:26:14.074 ': auto connecting to a better access point live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping is 127.27 ms)
2020.08.28 11:26:14.968 ': login on *****-live-1 through live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping: 127.27 ms)

2020.08.28 11:26:16.528 : login datacenter on*****-live-1 through live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping: 127.27 ms)

2020.08.28 11:26:16.948 : previous successful authorization performed from 51.36.33.224

Do you use MQL5 VPS?

Do you have your local terminal following the signal as well?

Have you ticked again the "Enable realtime signal subscription" in local terminal Signals tab?

The 0.18 trade you copied it was correct, I don't understand the 0.01 ones.

Your local Signals tab must look like that if you use MQL5 VPS.



 
SALEHM:
I think it's a problem with the system.
Two days ago, the signal provider opened a position of 0.24, and in my account opened a position of 0.18 and another position 0.01. Now the same problem returns, the signal provider opened a position of 0.2, and in my account 0.01

As I told on above post - the logs are the documents for possibe error or "no error).
You can check the logs for the past several day to understand about the lot size.
And it is the only way to do (because no one can go to your computer to check, and you did not provide any technical data/logs/screenshots to estimate/evaluation anything during the pasr 3 days).

So, look at your logs for the past days to check everything (logs/journal of Metatrader, and 2 logs/journals of MQL5 VPS in case you are using it).

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Eleni Anna Branou #:

This is only a warning, you can proceed with your subscription.

Hi! I just read part of this conversation and I see that several people subscribed for signals despite the warming messages. 

As you can see in the attached log (log_xauusd), I forced the installation of a signal on my account and unfortunately it doesn't work. This may be because the margin calculation with this broker is not forex for gold (xauusd).

Today I tried the signal on 7 demo accounts of different brokers and I always have warming messages (eg attached "xauusd").

Do you really think it will work if I choose a broker with forex margin calculation for xauusd? If the volumes are not the same it is not important, I just want it to trigger the orders.

Now I have to wait until Friday to be able to move the signal to another broker (the signal is blocked on a broker for 1 week).

Thanks in advance for your help!

Files:
log_xauusd.jpg  174 kb
xauusd.jpg  1002 kb
 
albe78 #:
Hi! I just read part of this conversation and I see that several people subscribed for signals despite the warming messages. 

As you can see in the attached log (log_xauusd), I forced the installation of a signal on my account and unfortunately it doesn't work. This may be because the margin calculation with this broker is not forex for gold (xauusd).

Today I tried the signal on 7 demo accounts of different brokers and I always have warming messages (eg attached "xauusd").

Do you really think it will work if I choose a broker with forex margin calculation for xauusd? If the volumes are not the same it is not important, I just want it to trigger the orders.

Now I have to wait until Friday to be able to move the signal to another broker (the signal is blocked on a broker for 1 week).

Thanks in advance for your help!

As you see in the log, this is a broker issue, your broker doesn't allow signal copying of XAUUSD.

Nobody can know that in advance except the broker, so ask them before you attempt to subscribe again.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

As you see in the log, this is a broker issue, your broker doesn't allow signal copying of XAUUSD.

Nobody can know that in advance except the broker, so ask them before you attempt to subscribe again.


OK thank you, I have already written to the broker and am awaiting an answer. 

But let's say I put the signal on the broker that you see attached (with the warming messages). Will the signal work (maybe except volumes)? 

My alternative would be to transmit the signal to telegram and import it from there into my main broker (I already have a "telegram copier to mt5", so I would just need to rent an "mt5 to telegram" from this new account).
Files:
xauusd.jpg  1002 kb
 
albe78 #:

OK thank you, I have already written to the broker and am awaiting an answer. 

But let's say I put the signal on the broker that you see attached (with the warming messages). Will the signal work (maybe except volumes)? 

My alternative would be to transmit the signal to telegram and import it from there into my main broker (I already have a "telegram copier to mt5", so I would just need to rent an "mt5 to telegram" from this new account).

No, it will not work in thatg broker, as the log says.

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