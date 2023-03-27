Subscribing to Signal: " The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide..." Warning. Help Please - page 4
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2020.08.28 11:26:06.337 ': Signal - subscriber has balance 6 061.97 USD, leverage 1:100
2020.08.28 11:26:06.399 : Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2020.08.28 11:26:16.528 : login datacenter on*****-live-1 through live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping: 127.27 ms)
2020.08.28 11:26:06.337 ': Signal - subscriber has balance 6 061.97 USD, leverage 1:100
2020.08.28 11:26:06.399 : Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2020.08.28 11:26:16.528 : login datacenter on*****-live-1 through live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping: 127.27 ms)
Do you use MQL5 VPS?
Do you have your local terminal following the signal as well?
Have you ticked again the "Enable realtime signal subscription" in local terminal Signals tab?
The 0.18 trade you copied it was correct, I don't understand the 0.01 ones.
Your local Signals tab must look like that if you use MQL5 VPS.
As I told on above post - the logs are the documents for possibe error or "no error).
You can check the logs for the past several day to understand about the lot size.
And it is the only way to do (because no one can go to your computer to check, and you did not provide any technical data/logs/screenshots to estimate/evaluation anything during the pasr 3 days).
So, look at your logs for the past days to check everything (logs/journal of Metatrader, and 2 logs/journals of MQL5 VPS in case you are using it).
This is only a warning, you can proceed with your subscription.
As you see in the log, this is a broker issue, your broker doesn't allow signal copying of XAUUSD.
Nobody can know that in advance except the broker, so ask them before you attempt to subscribe again.
As you see in the log, this is a broker issue, your broker doesn't allow signal copying of XAUUSD.
Nobody can know that in advance except the broker, so ask them before you attempt to subscribe again.
No, it will not work in thatg broker, as the log says.