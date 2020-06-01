Can I copy signal with EURUSD.ecn
Dear Community.
I have setup the copying correct I believe.
However I am not allowed to copy the signal I have paid for.
My broker has currency pair ending like EURUSD.ecn
I have this report in the "Toolbox" Journal:
2020.06.01 05:06:26.125 Terminal JF Global MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2460 started for JF Global Limited
2020.06.01 05:06:26.126 Terminal Windows Server 2016 build 14393, Intel Xeon E3-1270 V2 @ 3.50GHz, 4 / 7 Gb memory, 911 / 931 Gb disk, IE 11, RDP, UAC, Admin, GMT-8
2020.06.01 05:06:26.126 Terminal C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\FC022305ED3AD8B979BBF78F0E5969F9
2020.06.01 05:06:30.074 Network '8804': authorized on JFGlobal-Demo through USA 1 (ping: 1.70 ms, build 2361)
2020.06.01 05:06:30.074 Network '8804': previous successful authorization performed from 74.201.73.66 on 2020.06.01 13:42:37
2020.06.01 05:06:30.134 Network '8804': terminal synchronized with JF Global Limited
2020.06.01 05:06:30.134 Network '8804': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2020.06.01 05:06:30.275 Signal '8804': 'Automated Robot 1' for 'Traveller007' subscription found, 2020.06.29 expiration, enabled
2020.06.01 05:06:30.275 Signal '8804': money management: use 70% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 3.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
2020.06.01 05:06:30.275 Signal '8804': connecting to signal server
2020.06.01 05:06:30.298 MQL5.community activated for 'Traveller007', balance: 182.31 (frozen: 36.30)
2020.06.01 05:06:30.344 MQL5.chats activated for 'Traveller007'
2020.06.01 05:06:30.541 Signal '8804': connecting to signal server
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': symbol EURUSD not found
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': signal copying for 'GBPJPY' is prohibited
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': symbol GBPJPY not found
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': signal copying for 'GBPNZD' is prohibited
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': symbol GBPNZD not found
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': signal provider has balance 3 862.70 AUD, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 5 000.00 EUR, leverage 1:1000
2020.06.01 05:06:31.224 Signal '8804': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 140%
2020.06.01 05:06:31.224 Signal '8804': synchronization finished successfully
2020.06.01 05:06:31.393 Signal '8804': ping to signal server 41.96 ms, to trade server 60.96 ms
2020.06.01 05:57:19.620 Network '8804': scanning network for access points
2020.06.01 05:57:28.343 Network '8804': scanning network finished
2020.06.01 11:57:20.744 Network '8804': scanning network for access points
2020.06.01 11:57:28.636 Network '8804': scanning network finished
Hope you can help
Best regards
Alf Erik Christensen
Usually brokers with suffixes like EURUSD. or EURUSDm can copy well ordinary EURUSD trades, but in your case seems that the .ecn suffix doesn't allow your broker to copy properly.
You can ask the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups and move your signal subscription to another broker here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear Community.
I have setup the copying correct I believe.
However I am not allowed to copy the signal I have paid for.
My broker has currency pair ending like EURUSD.ecn
I have this report in the "Toolbox" Journal:
2020.06.01 05:06:26.125 Terminal JF Global MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2460 started for JF Global Limited
2020.06.01 05:06:26.126 Terminal Windows Server 2016 build 14393, Intel Xeon E3-1270 V2 @ 3.50GHz, 4 / 7 Gb memory, 911 / 931 Gb disk, IE 11, RDP, UAC, Admin, GMT-8
2020.06.01 05:06:26.126 Terminal C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\FC022305ED3AD8B979BBF78F0E5969F9
2020.06.01 05:06:30.074 Network '8804': authorized on JFGlobal-Demo through USA 1 (ping: 1.70 ms, build 2361)
2020.06.01 05:06:30.074 Network '8804': previous successful authorization performed from 74.201.73.66 on 2020.06.01 13:42:37
2020.06.01 05:06:30.134 Network '8804': terminal synchronized with JF Global Limited
2020.06.01 05:06:30.134 Network '8804': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2020.06.01 05:06:30.275 Signal '8804': 'Automated Robot 1' for 'Traveller007' subscription found, 2020.06.29 expiration, enabled
2020.06.01 05:06:30.275 Signal '8804': money management: use 70% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 3.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
2020.06.01 05:06:30.275 Signal '8804': connecting to signal server
2020.06.01 05:06:30.298 MQL5.community activated for 'Traveller007', balance: 182.31 (frozen: 36.30)
2020.06.01 05:06:30.344 MQL5.chats activated for 'Traveller007'
2020.06.01 05:06:30.541 Signal '8804': connecting to signal server
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': symbol EURUSD not found
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': signal copying for 'GBPJPY' is prohibited
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': symbol GBPJPY not found
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': signal copying for 'GBPNZD' is prohibited
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': symbol GBPNZD not found
2020.06.01 05:06:31.203 Signal '8804': signal provider has balance 3 862.70 AUD, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 5 000.00 EUR, leverage 1:1000
2020.06.01 05:06:31.224 Signal '8804': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 140%
2020.06.01 05:06:31.224 Signal '8804': synchronization finished successfully
2020.06.01 05:06:31.393 Signal '8804': ping to signal server 41.96 ms, to trade server 60.96 ms
2020.06.01 05:57:19.620 Network '8804': scanning network for access points
2020.06.01 05:57:28.343 Network '8804': scanning network finished
2020.06.01 11:57:20.744 Network '8804': scanning network for access points
2020.06.01 11:57:28.636 Network '8804': scanning network finished
Hope you can help
Best regards
Alf Erik Christensen