Experts: pSAR bug
|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2010.01.20 23:00 (2010.01.01 - 2010.01.21)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopLoss=40; TakeProfit=70; Lots=10; TrailingStop=30;
|Bars in test
|886
|Ticks modelled
|198037
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|40705.62
|Gross profit
|93454.67
|Gross loss
|-52749.05
|Profit factor
|1.77
|Expected payoff
|1507.62
|Absolute drawdown
|1741.78
|Maximal drawdown
|20393.39 (34.61%)
|Relative drawdown
|43.66% (14046.28)
|Total trades
|27
|Short positions (won %)
|14 (64.29%)
|Long positions (won %)
|13 (30.77%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|13 (48.15%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|14 (51.85%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|7622.78
|loss trade
|-4387.12
|Average
|profit trade
|7188.82
|loss trade
|-3767.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|4 (30453.47)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-17453.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|30453.47 (4)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-17453.31 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
2
Dear Tonny,
I have download, install and test your EA for couple hours now with MT4. I have open the pair below and activate your EA with 30 min time frame. But after several hours, nothing is happening. What template/chart should we use for your EA to work? I am using a template/chart given by my friend that will show alot of signals like - BBand, MACD, etc, etc
EURUSD
USDJPY
GBPUSD
USDCHF
AUDUSD
USDCAD
NZDUSD
Thank you,
Dear Tonny,
I have download, install and test your EA for couple hours now with MT4. I have open the pair below and activate your EA with 30 min time frame. But after several hours, nothing is happening. What template/chart should we use for your EA to work? I am using a template/chart given by my friend that will show alot of signals like - BBand, MACD, etc, etc
EURUSD
USDJPY
GBPUSD
USDCHF
AUDUSD
USDCAD
NZDUSD
Thank you,
pSAR bug should work on any chart and timeframe. Check the journal on your meta trader after a missed signal appears and let me know what error is given. Ive tested it and it works fine on my side. You could also try adding a parabolic SAR(the one under indicators and not custom indicators) to the chart.
Dear Tonny,
I have download, install and test your EA for couple hours now with MT4. I have open the pair below and activate your EA with 30 min time frame. But after several hours, nothing is happening. What template/chart should we use for your EA to work? I am using a template/chart given by my friend that will show alot of signals like - BBand, MACD, etc, etc
EURUSD
USDJPY
GBPUSD
USDCHF
AUDUSD
USDCAD
NZDUSD
Thank you,
pSAR bug should work on any chart and timeframe. Check the journal on your meta trader after a missed signal appears and let me know what error is given. Ive tested it and it works fine on my side. You could also try adding a parabolic SAR(the one under indicators and not custom indicators) to the chart.
Hi! I am using Heikin Ashi with Parobolic SAR(as what you suggest from the MT4 Indicators list) with all the same pair and 30min timeframe. Will revert with results later or tomorrow. Thank you!
Hi! It was working now but only for USDCHF. There is nothing special on the Journal. Beside the normal message(login, order and request in process, etc) there is '2010.01.29 13:27:31 Custom indicator Heiken Ashi EURJPY,M30: loaded successfully' and '2010.01.29 13:27:31 Expert pSAR bug EURJPY,M30: loaded successfully'
Could you tell me where the problem is? I would really like to test it on other currencies pair. And will i get more entry if the timeframe is change to 15min?
Thank you,
Hi! It was working now but only for USDCHF. There is nothing special on the Journal. Beside the normal message(login, order and request in process, etc) there is '2010.01.29 13:27:31 Custom indicator Heiken Ashi EURJPY,M30: loaded successfully' and '2010.01.29 13:27:31 Expert pSAR bug EURJPY,M30: loaded successfully'
Could you tell me where the problem is? I would really like to test it on other currencies pair. And will i get more entry if the timeframe is change to 15min?
Thank you,
Do the same to the other charts and it should work. It doesnt work for all charts if youve attached it to only one chart. For all charts you want it to operate you must attach the EA individually.
Hi! It was working now but only for USDCHF. There is nothing special on the Journal. Beside the normal message(login, order and request in process, etc) there is '2010.01.29 13:27:31 Custom indicator Heiken Ashi EURJPY,M30: loaded successfully' and '2010.01.29 13:27:31 Expert pSAR bug EURJPY,M30: loaded successfully'
Could you tell me where the problem is? I would really like to test it on other currencies pair. And will i get more entry if the timeframe is change to 15min?
Thank you,
Do the same to the other charts and it should work. It doesnt work for all charts if youve attached it to only one chart. For all charts you want it to operate you must attach the EA individually.
Hi! I have done the same to every opened chart, but it just only execute the USDCHF pair. Will try again on next week when the market is open. Thank you,
And also you should note that a parabolic signal on one chart only applies to that pair and not to all pairs so it wouldnt open orders on all charts at the same time and the EA is designed to only have one trade open at a time.
Check everything or try downloading the current version. I tested it on USDCHF and EURJPY and they all work.
Hi! I download the EA from the link on this page. Where and how could I confirm the version I am using now? And yes, I am using the EA and Parabolic SAR on each pair.
thank you,
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pSAR bug:
Author: Tonny Obare