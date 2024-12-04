Experts: pSAR bug - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am putting the EA to test now, it create an entry with the EURUSD pair but did not open the EURJPY pair - few minute apart. This makes me think and wonder if this is by design and will only create a new entry when theres no open order - one at a time; Or theres some setting, etc i have done wrong. Waiting for your reply. Thank you.
cheers,
And also you should note that a parabolic signal on one chart only applies to that pair and not to all pairs so it wouldnt open orders on all charts at the same time and the EA is designed to only have one trade open at a time.
I explained that in this previous comment im replying to @ aboka.
And also you should note that a parabolic signal on one chart only applies to that pair and not to all pairs so it wouldnt open orders on all charts at the same time and the EA is designed to only have one trade open at a time.
I explained that in this previous comment im replying to @ aboka.
Hi! Is there way to modified it so it will work for all the opened pair?
Thank you,
Am currently trying to use your EA and it started off working well however i am now getting error 130 when it tries to open an order- i have tried changing the stop loss to 45 and the trailing stop to 35 . I have checked what the minimum stoplevel set by the broker and that is 30. any ideas please.I have it on a GBPUSD chart M30.
Am currently trying to use your EA and it started off working well however i am now getting error 130 when it tries to open an order- i have tried changing the stop loss to 45 and the trailing stop to 35 . I have checked what the minimum stoplevel set by the broker and that is 30. any ideas please.I have it on a GBPUSD chart M30.
Sometimes unexplainable bugs just appear with some brokers.
pSAR bug2 is now available here pSAR bug2
99% modeliing identical SAR strategy - EURUSD
PARBOLIC SAR MT5 just not wokring for me at all , cannot test
it is basically do not take any order
attached ot XAUUSD 1 min chart demo for testing