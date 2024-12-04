Experts: pSAR bug - page 2

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I am putting the EA to test now, it create an entry with the EURUSD pair but did not open the EURJPY pair - few minute apart. This makes me think and wonder if this is by design and will only create a new entry when theres no open order - one at a time; Or theres some setting, etc i have done wrong. Waiting for your reply. Thank you.

cheers,

[Deleted]  
tonny:

And also you should note that a parabolic signal on one chart only applies to that pair and not to all pairs so it wouldnt open orders on all charts at the same time and the EA is designed to only have one trade open at a time.


I explained that in this previous comment im replying to @ aboka.

 
tonny:
tonny:

And also you should note that a parabolic signal on one chart only applies to that pair and not to all pairs so it wouldnt open orders on all charts at the same time and the EA is designed to only have one trade open at a time.


I explained that in this previous comment im replying to @ aboka.


Hi! Is there way to modified it so it will work for all the opened pair?


Thank you,

[Deleted]  

Am currently trying to use your EA and it started off working well however i am now getting error 130 when it tries to open an order- i have tried changing the stop loss to 45 and the trailing stop to 35 . I have checked what the minimum stoplevel set by the broker and that is 30. any ideas please.I have it on a GBPUSD chart M30.

[Deleted]  
NewuserTrace:

Am currently trying to use your EA and it started off working well however i am now getting error 130 when it tries to open an order- i have tried changing the stop loss to 45 and the trailing stop to 35 . I have checked what the minimum stoplevel set by the broker and that is 30. any ideas please.I have it on a GBPUSD chart M30.


Sometimes unexplainable bugs just appear with some brokers.

[Deleted]  

pSAR bug2 is now available here pSAR bug2

[Deleted]  

99% modeliing identical SAR strategy - EURUSD

SymbolEURUSDFXF (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2007.03.30 17:01 - 2011.09.30 00:59 (2007.03.01 - 2011.06.20)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMagicNumber=0; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=true; Lots=1; Slippage=3; UseStopLoss=false; StopLossLong=0; StopLossShort=0; UseTakeProfit=false; TakeProfitLong=0; TakeProfitShort=0; UseTrailingStop=false; TrailingStopLong=0; TrailingStopShort=0; StepLong=0.02; StepShort=0.02; StepMAXLong=0.2; StepMAXShort=0.2; _startPeriod1="00:00"; _endPeriod1="23:59"; _startPeriod2="14:00"; _endPeriod2="14:59"; _startPeriod3="14:00"; _endPeriod3="14:59";
Bars in test28117Ticks modelled34632921Modelling quality99.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000000.00
Total net profit13522.00Gross profit557944.00Gross loss-544422.00
Profit factor1.02Expected payoff6.29
Absolute drawdown2684.00Maximal drawdown38428.00 (3.70%)Relative drawdown3.70% (38428.00)
Total trades2151Short positions (won %)1076 (36.25%)Long positions (won %)1075 (38.42%)
Profit trades (% of total)803 (37.33%)Loss trades (% of total)1348 (62.67%)
Largestprofit trade5756.00loss trade-3226.00
Averageprofit trade694.82loss trade-403.87
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (4310.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)12 (-4384.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)9666.00 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-6234.00 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses3
[Deleted]  

SymbolEURUSDFXF (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2007.03.30 17:01 - 2011.09.30 00:59 (2007.03.01 - 2011.06.20)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMagicNumber=0; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=true; Lots=1; Slippage=3; UseStopLoss=false; StopLossLong=0; StopLossShort=0; UseTakeProfit=false; TakeProfitLong=0; TakeProfitShort=0; UseTrailingStop=false; TrailingStopLong=0; TrailingStopShort=0; StepLong=0.01; StepShort=0.01; StepMAXLong=0.2; StepMAXShort=0.2; _startPeriod1="00:00"; _endPeriod1="23:59"; _startPeriod2="14:00"; _endPeriod2="14:59"; _startPeriod3="14:00"; _endPeriod3="14:59";
Bars in test28117Ticks modelled34632921Modelling quality99.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000000.00
Total net profit37850.00Gross profit466646.00Gross loss-428796.00
Profit factor1.09Expected payoff27.47
Absolute drawdown6032.00Maximal drawdown24796.00 (2.43%)Relative drawdown2.43% (24796.00)
Total trades1378Short positions (won %)689 (35.41%)Long positions (won %)689 (40.49%)
Profit trades (% of total)523 (37.95%)Loss trades (% of total)855 (62.05%)
Largestprofit trade6208.00loss trade-3010.00
Averageprofit trade892.25loss trade-501.52
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (3844.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)14 (-3544.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)7568.00 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)-10484.00 (11)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses3
 

PARBOLIC SAR MT5 just not wokring for me at all , cannot test 

it is basically do not take any order 

attached ot XAUUSD  1 min chart demo for testing

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