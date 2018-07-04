Coding is the easy part of expert advisors - page 7

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Icham Aidibe:

Is it really what is happening to my account ? :)

It will, if it's your destiny.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

It will, if it's your destiny.

It seems alright to me.

 
I don't know if this is the popular opinion, ego is the greatest disaster for a trader....
Ego clouds our rational judgement(especially when it is related to money)... 
(I know this is out of topic just a bit of advice.. :D)
 
pipspider:
I don't know if this is the popular opinion, ego is the greatest disaster for a trader....
Ego clouds our rational judgement(especially when it is related to money)... 
(I know this is out of topic just a bit of advice.. :D)

... then i guess we all have our theory about :)

[Deleted]  

  • At-least programmers know what they are doing, while 95% so called "Traders" are clueless dummies
  • A strategy created by a programmer last for a while, while a strategy created by trader wipes out entire account when things turn sour. Because he usually lack total knowledge of stats, risk management & math . He can't see what's awaiting him in future.
  • He thinks he found a holy-grail system but a programmer later test & findsout its just no better than coin-toss! But its too late! he already blew up his account, lol
  • its easy to identify such patterns in naked eyes (doesn't matter if those are correct/wrong defections), but for a programmer its 3000lines of code! to be make this detectable automatically , with 100% accuracy.




 
Tusher Ahmed:

  • At-least programmers know what they are doing, while 95% so called "Traders" are clueless dummies
  • A strategy created by a programmer last for a while, while a strategy created by trader wipes out entire account when things turn sour. Because he usually lack total knowledge of stats, risk management & math . He can't see what's awaiting him in future.
  • He thinks he found a holy-grail system but a programmer later test & findsout its just no better than coin-toss! But its too late! he already blew up his account, lol
  • its easy to identify such patterns in naked eyes (doesn't matter if those are correct/wrong defections), but for a programmer its 3000lines of code! to be make this detectable automatically , with 100% accuracy.




I'm agree with you. The programmers knows in details what's happenning backstage the eye candy panel.

He often watched at his result many times before updating his git or releasing it.

He also have the ability to visualize in long term backward his strategy while the trader suppose he found a graal after few won deals. 

 

It's self explanatory.

A coder must know enough about trading, as well as about coding, to be able to program a decent piece of software.

This is directly related to experience.

 
hi guys who can help m create a robot, i will giv him the strategy to use
 
wsammie22:
hi guys who can help m create a robot, i will giv him the strategy to use

https://www.mql5.com/en/job

You can try freelance 

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
Hi I need a coder to code a simple EA based on above indicators. I will provide the exponential BB indicator. If the trade is going to loose a recovery grid will be deployed to rescue the trade. Further details will be discussed with the selected candidate.  Please get in touch. Regards Hello, Hello, I'm looking for a programmer who can...
[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:

I'm agree with you. The programmers knows in details what's happenning backstage the eye candy panel.

He often watched at his result many times before updating his git or releasing it.

He also have the ability to visualize in long term backward his strategy while the trader suppose he found a graal after few won deals. 

what leads you into thinking that every programmers waste time & effort in coding, just to sell his low-quality products online?

If algos were not profiting, then it wouldn't tick 100 times every minutes!

Someone must be trading !

Someone must-be winning consistently, with his algos/automated programs!

What if i tell you : even i have profitable logics implemented in MQL indicators/scripts? This month i worked on a script that produces 75-78% winning trades at 1:1 (no grid, martingale or bs). The logic is similar to waves of ocean or wind-flow or other natural forces. Regardless of the strategy working or not, we are not gonna sell it online. 


Its for my client, he's trading with a high accuracy following this system.Obviously he could trade it manually, sitting in his bed(at comfort), but it took me 3 weeks to program it, still not sure if automation could meet all criteria that he follows. Most traders have trading systems that  are highly subjective, with no set rules, in such projects, only programmers know tough it is to automate their "relativity based strategy". Anyway, if i start trading my own monies, i sure will post my account statements someday. 

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