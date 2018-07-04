Coding is the easy part of expert advisors - page 7
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Is it really what is happening to my account ? :)
It will, if it's your destiny.
It will, if it's your destiny.
It seems alright to me.
Ego clouds our rational judgement(especially when it is related to money)...
(I know this is out of topic just a bit of advice.. :D)
I don't know if this is the popular opinion, ego is the greatest disaster for a trader....
Ego clouds our rational judgement(especially when it is related to money)...
(I know this is out of topic just a bit of advice.. :D)
... then i guess we all have our theory about :)
I'm agree with you. The programmers knows in details what's happenning backstage the eye candy panel.
He often watched at his result many times before updating his git or releasing it.
He also have the ability to visualize in long term backward his strategy while the trader suppose he found a graal after few won deals.
It's self explanatory.
A coder must know enough about trading, as well as about coding, to be able to program a decent piece of software.
This is directly related to experience.
hi guys who can help m create a robot, i will giv him the strategy to use
https://www.mql5.com/en/job
You can try freelance
I'm agree with you. The programmers knows in details what's happenning backstage the eye candy panel.
He often watched at his result many times before updating his git or releasing it.
He also have the ability to visualize in long term backward his strategy while the trader suppose he found a graal after few won deals.
what leads you into thinking that every programmers waste time & effort in coding, just to sell his low-quality products online?
If algos were not profiting, then it wouldn't tick 100 times every minutes!
Someone must be trading !
Someone must-be winning consistently, with his algos/automated programs!
What if i tell you : even i have profitable logics implemented in MQL indicators/scripts? This month i worked on a script that produces 75-78% winning trades at 1:1 (no grid, martingale or bs). The logic is similar to waves of ocean or wind-flow or other natural forces. Regardless of the strategy working or not, we are not gonna sell it online.
Its for my client, he's trading with a high accuracy following this system.Obviously he could trade it manually, sitting in his bed(at comfort), but it took me 3 weeks to program it, still not sure if automation could meet all criteria that he follows. Most traders have trading systems that are highly subjective, with no set rules, in such projects, only programmers know tough it is to automate their "relativity based strategy". Anyway, if i start trading my own monies, i sure will post my account statements someday.