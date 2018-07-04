Coding is the easy part of expert advisors - page 3
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I didn't finish the optimization but I bet that most of the EA of the market could not perform so.
So ... why ? WHY ? why is there people to ? That is my question.
How can one say that something is easy, when he doesn't master the task...
This is like me saying, flying an airplane, is easy.
Although i never actually flew one.
All aboard !
How can one say that something is easy, when he doesn't master the task...
This is like me saying, flying an airplane, is easy.
Although i never actually flew one.
All aboard !
In the context of a mql4 expert advisor , the low level of skills required for it, it would seem like apples and oranges ,comparing it skills of msc in computer science.In the context of expert advisors by mql4 coders, trading is 10 times harder than coding the expert advisor.
And he does it again.
Mehhhhh.
I encourage you to first learn how to code, not just opening a buy position, nono, the high quality stuff, and then talk about how hard or easy it is.
Until then SILENCE.
For a trader , coding it is harder
For a coder , coming up with the strategy is harder
It seems the most viable approach is to not insult the other side because they may help you some day.
The only one who could answer such a claim is someone who is both a skilled trader and a skilled coder .
For a trader , coding it is harder
For a coder , coming up with the strategy is harder
It seems the most viable approach is to not insult the other side because they may help you some day.
And he ain't one of either so why is he talking all crap and all.
I didn't finish the optimization but I bet that most of the EA of the market could not perform so.
So ... why ? WHY ? why is there people to ? That is my question.
because trading is harder, he wants EA to do it for him, he is hopeful it will work.
And he does it again.
Mehhhhh.
I encourage you to first learn how to code, not just opening a buy position, nono, the high quality stuff, and then talk about how hard or easy it is.
Until then SILENCE.
been using automated EA builders?
And he ain't one of either so why is he talking all crap and all.
He can answer that .
Coders do have an edge though .
A trader can manually immerse himself on strategies , a coder can automate that process and gain- apart from speed -
accuracy(+bluntness) of deductions.
With all prerequisites offcourse
Haha EA builder.
I should have known...
YEAH !