Coding is the easy part of expert advisors
Yes, you are right - one of the most important part of this story (to create profitable EA) is the logic (or trading idea).
But many traders create raw ideas on the following way: "Look! Those two indicators are very good looking on the chart. Can you create the EA from this profitable chart/system?"
And the probem is the following:
- many traders are not going to prove their ideas to be profitable (they do not want to trade ideas to show the statements in public or to the coders), and
- some coders are ready to code raw ideas ...
Idea is not trading system.
Idea is the thought ... in the morning :)
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Of course, if the trader do not have time to prove his idea to be profitable by trading (do not have time to trade) at least on demo account so he can use Freelance ...
But in anyway, if EA is not profitable so the author of idea is the reason of that.
The Metaeditor Wizard is fairly enough to marry input from many indicators.
Profitable EAS based on back testing only are the worst performers in the future, because the back tests are highly optimized. This EA is by the blind trader who knows nothing about real trading, he just found it on back tests as profitable.
An EA designed with profitable logic, is designed from the master trader's skills, it works because unique trading logic, which ordinary traders are unaware of is used.
The Metaeditor Wizard is fairly enough to marry input from many indicators.
98 5 of indicators are lagging and misused, but there is a beauty in the eye of the beholder of indicators.
Why do you say that coding is easy ?
Have you tried it ?
98 5 of indicators are lagging and misused, but there is a beauty in the eye of the beholder of indicators.
Tell us about yourself. What do you use to trade ? Which strategy? How do you code your EA ? etc ...
98 5 of indicators are lagging and misused, but there is a beauty in the eye of the beholder of indicators.
98% of traders do not know (and do not want to know) about how to use those 98% of indicators.
:)
That is why they say that "98% of indicators are lagging and misused."
Why do you say that coding is easy ?
Have you tried it ?
It is 90 % easier than trading.I am learning.
I have 54 eas ready to go on live accounts, 26 more in the forward testing stage
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Who the f*k needs 54 eas ?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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To make a profitable eA , It requires the professional knowledge of a real trader.
The EA is a sat nav map THAT TRADES FOR YOU , anyone can draw a map , but a correct map or in our case a profitable EA requires consistently profitable trading logic. An EA without consistently profitable logic is going to fail.
If you have a 70% winning system ,it can be coded.Everything complex can be coded.Even raven of the chimps coding services from timbuktu can code EAS ,but they can't code profitable EAS.THEY ONLY KNOW CODING, NOT TRADING.
Coders say garbage trader input= garbage trader output.