i want to cancel a none active purchase
hello I have a purchase that I was not able to access when I first purchased it is now locked on my account. can I have that purchase refunded?
mwoodfork:
hello I have a purchase that I was not able to access when I first purchased it is now locked on my account. can I have that purchase refunded?
hello I have a purchase that I was not able to access when I first purchased it is now locked on my account. can I have that purchase refunded?
You can cancel a purchase if you haven't activate it.
Eleni Anna Branou:Can you give me instructions on how
You can cancel a purchase if you haven't activate it.
Eleni Anna Branou:what button. i did not see any button to cancel purchase ?
You should be able to cancel your purchase in the product's page here in MQL5.com, look on the left side where the purchase button originally was.
Files:
IMG_20201022_205258.jpg 301 kb
AKUKAYA13:
what button. i did not see any button to cancel purchase ?
what button. i did not see any button to cancel purchase ?
Check here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2/market
or here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2/accounting
no cancle purchase sir.
Files:
IMG_20201022_215159.jpg 168 kb
I've just been informed that a cancellation is only available for: non-rent purchases made within 7 days and having 0 used activations.
Eleni Anna Branou:after i purchase. i have trouble log in my mql5 community to my mt4 . . mql5 authorization fail. . i try many way to solve the problem. . but i cannot solve the issue. then after several day of trying . i found the problem is my id is to long . i have try create new mql5 account. and the problem mql5 authorization fail is solved. . but the indicator that i purchase is on my old mql5. . so I decided to change my old id to new id. but it impossible.the i read some people said i can cancel my inactive purchased. than i want to cancel my order form this acc. and re purchase in my new account . . i have sent tickets to service desk about my problems. other people said will solve the problem, but it take time. until now i don't get any awnser from service desk. . and now i want cancle my inactive indicator that i purchase u said only "within 7 days and having 0 activations"
I've just been informed that a cancellation is only available for: non-rent purchases made within 7 days and having 0 used activations.
I've just been informed that a cancellation is only available for: non-rent purchases made within 7 days and having 0 used activations.
please. I really don't understand why all this happen to me. and why nobody even mql5 service desk cant help me out from all this issue . im feel very disappointed with all of this. . 😖😖
this is a prove..
MQL5.community: authorization failed
- 2020.10.12
- www.mql5.com
MQL5.community: authorization failed I can't install EA on my MT4 and already send ticket to service desk but no one answer me. How to fix it...
Files:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register