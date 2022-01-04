i want to cancel a none active purchase

hello I have a purchase that I was not able to access when I first purchased it is now locked on my account. can I have that purchase refunded?
 
You can cancel a purchase if you haven't activate it.

 
Can you give me instructions on how
 
You should be able to cancel your purchase in the product's page here in MQL5.com, look on the left side where the purchase button originally was.

 
what button.  i did not see any button to cancel purchase ?  
IMG_20201022_205258.jpg  301 kb
 
Check here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2/market

or here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2/accounting

 
You have to check your "Purchases" section where you'll find a list of all tools you ever bought.

no cancle purchase sir.  
IMG_20201022_215159.jpg  168 kb
 
hover over the top product and a button will appear.

 
I've just been informed that a  cancellation is only available for: non-rent purchases made within 7 days and having 0 used activations.
 
after i purchase.  i have trouble log in my mql5 community to my mt4 . . mql5 authorization fail. . i try many way to solve the problem.  . but i cannot solve the issue.  then after several day of trying . i found the problem is my id is to long  . i have try create new mql5 account.    and the problem mql5 authorization fail is solved.  . but the indicator that i purchase is on my old mql5. . so I decided to change my old id to new id.  but it impossible.the i read some people said i can cancel my inactive purchased. than i want to cancel my order form this acc. and re purchase in my new account . . i have sent tickets to service desk about my problems. other people said will solve the problem, but it take time. until now i don't get any awnser from service desk.  . and now i want cancle my inactive indicator that i purchase u said only "within 7 days and having 0 activations"

please.  I really don't understand why all this happen to me.  and why nobody even mql5 service desk cant help me out from all this issue . im feel very disappointed with all of this.  . 😖😖

this is a prove..

