About this EA, Mr.Sergey
XO indicator should be placed in indicator's folder (and compile or restart MT4).
How this indicator is filtering the trades (false entries)?
- Green color of the indicator = buy trades accepted only
- Red color of the indicator = for sell trades only.
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About the version of Scalp_net EA ... It was originally design for M5 timeframe for EUR/USD but you can use it for the other pairs as well.
By the way, I like Scalp_net_v1.5 EA with I_XO_A_H indicator as a filter.
By the way - one of the version of the EA for Metatrader 5 -
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- template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
- scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
- possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
================================
By the way - one of the version of the EA for Metatrader 5 -
================================
- template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
- scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
- possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
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1. teacher. Can you help me find the next 1.5? Look at the green arrow. I downloaded it. I clicked it. It didn't respond. I didn't know the version I was looking for, right?
Where does the 2.set file be sent to the folder
3. I am a novice. Is the entry of EA based on 5 minutes, 55 days average line and 200 day average line crossing, according to XO color change approach? 30 point profit protection?
I am not a teacher!
I did everything for myself .... and published everything ...
I did not teach anyone ...
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As to 1.5 version (because this is my EA by idea and by coding - I will try to find).
About Scalp_net version 1.5 -
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double Buy1_1 = iMA(NULL, 0, 21, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, Current + 1); double Buy1_2 = iMA(NULL, 0, 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, Current + 1); double Buy2_1 = iMA(NULL, 0, 21, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, Current + 0); double Buy2_2 = iMA(NULL, 0, 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, Current + 0); double Buy3_1 = iSAR(NULL, 0, 0.005, 0.05, Current + 1); double Buy3_2 = iSAR(NULL, 0, 0.005, 0.05, Current + 0); double Buy4_1 = iMACD(NULL, 0, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_SIGNAL, Current + 1); double Buy4_2 = iMACD(NULL, 0, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_SIGNAL, Current + 0); double Sell1_1 = iMA(NULL, 0, 21, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, Current + 1); double Sell1_2 = iMA(NULL, 0, 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, Current + 1); double Sell2_1 = iMA(NULL, 0, 21, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, Current + 0); double Sell2_2 = iMA(NULL, 0, 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, Current + 0); double Sell3_1 = iSAR(NULL, 0, 0.005, 0.05, Current + 1); double Sell3_2 = iSAR(NULL, 0, 0.005, 0.05, Current + 0); double Sell4_1 = iMACD(NULL, 0, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_SIGNAL, Current + 1); double Sell4_2 = iMACD(NULL, 0, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_SIGNAL, Current + 0); double diIXO10=iCustom(NULL,0,"I_XO_A_H 600+",PeriodIXO,0,0); double diIXO21=iCustom(NULL,0,"I_XO_A_H 600+",PeriodIXO,1,0); double d22=(0); if (Buy1_1 < Buy1_2 && Buy2_1 >= Buy2_2 && Buy3_1 < Buy3_2 && Buy4_1 < Buy4_2 && diIXO10 > d22) Order = SIGNAL_BUY; if (Sell1_1 > Sell1_2 && Sell2_1 <= Sell2_2 && Sell3_1 > Sell3_2 && Sell4_1 > Sell4_2 && diIXO21< d22) Order = SIGNAL_SELL;
- EMA with period 21 is crossed with EMA 200 on close bar from below to above
- with the confirmation of Parabolic SAR with the settings 0.005/0.05
- with the confirmation of signal line of MACD (default settings)
- and with the confirmatrion of I_XO_A_H indicator (blue color is for buy confirmation).
- EMA with period 21 is crossed with EMA 200 on close bar from above to below
- with the confirmation of Parabolic SAR with the settings 0.005/0.05
- with the confirmation of signal line of MACD (default settings)
- and with the confirmatrion of I_XO_A_H indicator (red color is for sell confirmation).
Template file is attached.
I am not a teacher!
I did everything for myself .... and published everything ...
I did not teach anyone ...
----------------
As to 1.5 version (because this is my EA by idea and by coding - I will try to find).
Yes, you are not my teacher, but in my heart, you are my "teacher". I respect you and your guidance very much.
By the way - one of the version of the EA for Metatrader 5 -
================================
- template/indicators and how to use are on this comment.
- scalp_net_v132_tf EA is on this post with optimization results/settings for EURUSD M5 timeframe
- possible settings #1 for this EA for EURUSD M5 timeframe with backtesting results is on this post.
================================
Hello, I observed a professional term: optimization, many EA need to "optimize", what is it exactly? I still do not know how to "optimize"
Hello, I observed a professional term: optimization, many EA need to "optimize", what is it exactly? I still do not know how to "optimize"
As to Scalp_net EA versions so those versions were created from the manual trading system(s) which were profitable long time ago (some years ago; and it was profitable during the many years by trading). So, it may be nothing to optimize.
But the market is changed all the time, and I am recommending to optimize the settings for at least one time in two years for example.
What I mean "optimize"? In my case, optimization means the following: trading this manual trading system on demo for one or two weeks just to correct the settings (because those EAs were created from the manual trading systems which were proven to be profitable).
But please take a note that Scalp_net EA versions are for EURUSD (I used EURUSD to trade it with real money for few years).
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Scalp_net_v1.5 (and some other versions) are related to classical; way of trading - means: no martingale; no pyramiding, etc.
Some short articles about optimization (about HowTo). Most of the articles are available in Chinese language for example -
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