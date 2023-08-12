Experts: MARTINGALE VI HYBRID - page 9
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Not true
Please read my answer carefully.
Please run back test with "visual mode" and slow speed (20) and See for yourself,In terms of software -code what you say is impossible.
Only this line in the code(399 in Metaeditor) enabels the next trade:
if(Ask>=LastOP+(Spread*SetPoint)+(PipStep*SetPoint)) ...then buy\sell.
After that there is a calculation which contains all the variables I mentioned earlier.
I only know that in previous versions of the EA I did the trades, after the first, only taking into account the pips but now also takes into account the MA. Now he only buys when the fast MA is greater than the slow MA and only sells when the fast MA is less than the slow MA, always, regardless of the trade number. Before the program did not do so.
If in the image the fast MA does not cross with the slow MA, the sale would never occur.
I only know that in previous versions of the EA I did the trades, after the first, only taking into account the pips but now also takes into account the MA. Now he only buys when the fast MA is greater than the slow MA and only sells when the fast MA is less than the slow MA, always, regardless of the trade number. Before the program did not do so.
If in the image the fast MA does not cross with the slow MA, the sale would never occur.
Fixed.
Fixed.
Hey dude, Thanks for working on this. I've been trialling this EA for a few days and can see the extremely high profitable income with just 1000 USD from beginning of this year to the current. I hope you continue to update this as much as possible!
Fixed.
Hello
Try another broker, it's usually problems that the broker is responsible for,
I run the same robot EA on 4 different platforms and none of them give me this error message, change the platform broker and you'll see it will work out for you.
Hi,
i have installed probably but its not working as on the picture please help
Hi,
i have installed probably but its not working as on the picture please help
Hello
You need to enable "Aouto Trading" on Mt4 platform,
Please read this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20266
Hi, Aharon.
First congratulate you for this magnificent, I had a couple of questions that I would like to comment.
The first of it in the code you put the following:
switch ( Period ()) // Calculating coefficient for ..
{ // .. different timeframes
case 1 : T = PERIOD_M15 ; break ; // Timeframe M1
case 5 : T = PERIOD_M30 ; break ; // Timeframe M5
case 15 : T = PERIOD_H1 ; break ; // Timeframe M15
case 30 : T = PERIOD_H4 ; break ; // Timeframe M30
case 60 : T = PERIOD_D1 ; break ; // Timeframe H1
case 240 : T = PERIOD_W1 ; break ; // Timeframe H4
case 1440 : T = PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; // Timeframe D1
In the description does not agree with the period, what is wrong description? Do they not take into account the periods of m5 and m1?
/* -- This is where you insert coding indicators to trigger a trade --*/
double FAST_MA=iMA(NULL,0,FASTMA,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double SLOW_MA=iMA(NULL,0,SLOWMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double MacdMAIN=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
double MacdSIGNAL=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
Comment(EAName); // Show EA Name on screen
Hello
case 1 : T = PERIOD_M15 ; break ; // Timeframe M1
case 5 : T = PERIOD_M30 ; break ; // Timeframe M5
We use higher time frame for both.
Also please read this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/257362/page5