Experts: MARTINGALE VI HYBRID - page 9

New comment
 
Aharon Tzadik:

Not true

Please read my answer carefully.

Please run back test with "visual mode" and slow speed (20) and  See for yourself,In terms of software  -code what you say is impossible.

Only this line in the code(399 in Metaeditor) enabels the next trade:

 if(Ask>=LastOP+(Spread*SetPoint)+(PipStep*SetPoint)) ...then buy\sell.

After that there is a calculation which contains all the variables I mentioned earlier.

I only know that in previous versions of the EA I did the trades, after the first, only taking into account the pips but now also takes into account the MA. Now he only buys when the fast MA is greater than the slow MA and only sells when the fast MA is less than the slow MA, always, regardless of the trade number. Before the program did not do so.

If in the image the fast MA does not cross with the slow MA, the sale would never occur.


 
berlinoeste:

I only know that in previous versions of the EA I did the trades, after the first, only taking into account the pips but now also takes into account the MA. Now he only buys when the fast MA is greater than the slow MA and only sells when the fast MA is less than the slow MA, always, regardless of the trade number. Before the program did not do so.

If in the image the fast MA does not cross with the slow MA, the sale would never occur.



Fixed.


     martingale


martingale

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Fixed.


     



Hey dude, Thanks for working on this. I've been trialling this EA for a few days and can see the extremely high profitable income with just 1000 USD from beginning of this year to the current. I hope you continue to update this as much as possible! 

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Fixed.


     



Perfect, great job, thanks!
 
2018.11.27 22:20:25.594 2018.02.28 23:15:00  MARTINGALE VI HYBRID1 AUDCAD.i,M15: OrderSend error 3

 
Tam Nguyen:
2018.11.27 22:20:25.594 2018.02.28 23:15:00  MARTINGALE VI HYBRID1 AUDCAD.i,M15: OrderSend error 3

Hello

Try another broker, it's usually problems that the broker is responsible for,

I run the same robot  EA on 4 different platforms and none of them give me this error message, change the platform broker and you'll see it will work out for you.

 

Hi,

i have installed probably but its not working as on the picture please help

Files:
Screenshot_2.png  19 kb
 
Anaal Ahamed:

Hi,

i have installed probably but its not working as on the picture please help

Hello

You need to enable "Aouto Trading" on Mt4 platform,

Please read this:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20266

Hedging_Zone_Recovery_Area
Hedging_Zone_Recovery_Area
  • www.mql5.com
Zone Recovery is an advanced hedging system. When the market goes against you by certain number of pips, you open an opposite trade by a trade with slightly bigger lot size. If the market keeps moving in this new direction, at some point the profit from the profit trade will overtake the loss trade, at which point you can close both the trades...
 
Raikan:

Hi, Aharon.


First congratulate you for this magnificent, I had a couple of questions that I would like to comment.

The first of it in the code you put the following:


switch ( Period ()) // Calculating coefficient for ..
{ // .. different timeframes
       case       1 : T = PERIOD_M15 ; break ; // Timeframe M1
       case       5 : T = PERIOD_M30 ; break ; // Timeframe M5
       case      15 : T = PERIOD_H1 ; break ; // Timeframe M15
       case      30 : T = PERIOD_H4 ; break ; // Timeframe M30
       case      60 : T = PERIOD_D1 ; break ; // Timeframe H1
       case     240 : T = PERIOD_W1 ; break ; // Timeframe H4
       case    1440 : T = PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; // Timeframe D1

In the description does not agree with the period, what is wrong description? Do they not take into account the periods of m5 and m1?


/* -- This is where you insert coding indicators to trigger a trade --*/
   double FAST_MA=iMA(NULL,0,FASTMA,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
   double SLOW_MA=iMA(NULL,0,SLOWMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
   double  MacdMAIN=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
   double  MacdSIGNAL=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
   Comment(EAName);             // Show EA Name  on screen


 
Shohag Hossain:

Hello

       case       1 : T = PERIOD_M15 ; break ; // Timeframe M1 
       case       5 : T = PERIOD_M30 ; break ; // Timeframe M5 

We use higher time frame for both.

Also please read this:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/257362/page5

Experts: MARTINGALE VI HYBRID
Experts: MARTINGALE VI HYBRID
  • 2018.09.10
  • www.mql5.com
MARTINGALE VI HYBRID: Author: Aharon Tzadik...
1234567891011
New comment