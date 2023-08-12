Experts: MARTINGALE VI HYBRID - page 6
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is work
MARTINGALE VI HYBRID:
Author: Aharon Tzadik
20% profit in backtest in 5 years.
this is not a real profitable.
20% profit in backtest in 5 years.
this is not a real profitable.
what you've tried it ?
no i just check 1st page backtest
no i just check 1st page backtest
do you have that EA?
20% profit in backtest in 5 years.
this is not a real profitable.
This EA uses 2 moving averages for trading,you can use any strategy you want,just place it under "trading conditions" in the code.
This EA uses 2 moving averages for trading,you can use any strategy you want,just place it under "trading conditions" in the code.
Explain more please
I'm not going to explain here programming in MQL4 language.
I am sure that someone as resourceful as you will find the answers yourself if you read carefully the entire page of the free product.
is this can be true? a 800% profit monthly
i can run this backtest only for last month only,,
need more data
and this EA cant ordersend if lot more than 10,, testing on 200k$ demo account
is this can be true? a 800% profit monthly
i can run this backtest only for last month only,,
need more data
and this EA cant ordersend if lot more than 10,, testing on 200k$ demo account
Hello
1. Theoretically this is true, but if you reach 10 open trades simultaneously and you do not have enough money then you will delete the account, that's why you need to place maximum trades:" Maximum trades that can run=(3-5)" and close with a loss sometimes -"Close Maximum Orders=true",
2.this EA trades with the open price of a candle ,so you need to back test with: "open prices only" option,you will have the same results and more data,
3.again ,you do not have enough money, 10 lot is too much.