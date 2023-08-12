Experts: MARTINGALE VI HYBRID - page 6

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is work



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05.set  1 kb
 
Automated-Trading:

MARTINGALE VI HYBRID:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

20% profit in backtest in 5 years.

this is not a real profitable.

 
Seyedmajid Masharian:

20% profit in backtest in 5 years.

this is not a real profitable.

what you've tried it ?
 
Sri lusiana:
what you've tried it ?

no i just check 1st page backtest

 
Seyedmajid Masharian:

no i just check 1st page backtest

do you have that EA?

 
Seyedmajid Masharian:

20% profit in backtest in 5 years.

this is not a real profitable.

This EA uses 2 moving averages for trading,you can use any strategy you want,just place it under "trading conditions" in the code.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

This EA uses 2 moving averages for trading,you can use any strategy you want,just place it under "trading conditions" in the code.

Explain more please
 
Seyedmajid Masharian:
Explain more please

I'm not going to explain here programming in MQL4 language.

I am sure that someone as resourceful as you will find the answers yourself if you read carefully  the entire page of the free product.

 


is this can be true? a 800% profit monthly


i can run this backtest only for last month only,, 

need more data


and this EA cant ordersend if lot more than 10,, testing on 200k$ demo account

 
vosvoc:


is this can be true? a 800% profit monthly


i can run this backtest only for last month only,, 

need more data


and this EA cant ordersend if lot more than 10,, testing on 200k$ demo account

Hello

1. Theoretically this is true, but if you reach 10 open trades simultaneously and you do not have enough money then you will delete the account, that's why you need to place maximum trades:" Maximum trades that can  run=(3-5)" and close with a loss sometimes -"Close Maximum Orders=true",

2.this EA trades with the open price of a candle ,so you need to back test with: "open prices only" option,you will have the same results and more data,

3.again ,you do not have enough money, 10 lot is too much.

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