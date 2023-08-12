Experts: MARTINGALE VI HYBRID - page 5

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Aharon Tzadik:

1. Take profit and stop loss should be greater than the specified value, in your case 30 pips.

2. You can't set StopLoss, You can use "MaxTrade=3"  + "CLOSEMAXORDERS=1\CLOSEMAXORDERS=true" ,

so after 3 (Or any other number  you set on "MaxTrade") losing trades you can close all trades with relatively small loss.

3. MagicNumber:A magic number should be a different number for each currency pair you trade in. when you trade with multiple pairs with the same robot(EA) on one platform

-"MagicNumber: May be used as user defined identifier." (MQL4 Reference).

Thanks.

Is hard to set any INT for the StopLoss like TP? We can choise TP from the setting, i think is not hard to set SL too, right?

Thanks!

 
DDangerous:

Thanks.

Is hard to set any INT for the StopLoss like TP? We can choise TP from the setting, i think is not hard to set SL too, right?

Thanks!

You can add it.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

You can add it.

The EA trades with martingale' If you put a stop loss you will  change the character of the EA and cause losses, you can stop all trades once you have reached the maximum loss trades you set,

 

Hi, Aharon.


First congratulate you for this magnificent, I had a couple of questions that I would like to comment.

The first of it in the code you put the following:


switch ( Period ()) // Calculating coefficient for ..
{ // .. different timeframes
       case       1 : T = PERIOD_M15 ; break ; // Timeframe M1
       case       5 : T = PERIOD_M30 ; break ; // Timeframe M5
       case      15 : T = PERIOD_H1 ; break ; // Timeframe M15
       case      30 : T = PERIOD_H4 ; break ; // Timeframe M30
       case      60 : T = PERIOD_D1 ; break ; // Timeframe H1
       case     240 : T = PERIOD_W1 ; break ; // Timeframe H4
       case    1440 : T = PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; // Timeframe D1

In the description does not agree with the period, what is wrong description? Do they not take into account the periods of m5 and m1?


The second question is the following:

In this part of the code:

/* -- This is where you insert coding indicators to trigger a trade --*/
   double FAST_MA=iMA(NULL,0,FASTMA,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
   double SLOW_MA=iMA(NULL,0,SLOWMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
   double  MacdMAIN=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
   double  MacdSIGNAL=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
   Comment(EAName);             // Show EA Name  on screen


Is the value of T for each of the periods or only for the period that is being viewed at the time?



Thank you all and for sharing this great advisor.

a greeting
 
Raikan:

Hi, Aharon.


First congratulate you for this magnificent, I had a couple of questions that I would like to comment.

The first of it in the code you put the following:


switch ( Period ()) // Calculating coefficient for ..
{ // .. different timeframes
       case       1 : T = PERIOD_M15 ; break ; // Timeframe M1
       case       5 : T = PERIOD_M30 ; break ; // Timeframe M5
       case      15 : T = PERIOD_H1 ; break ; // Timeframe M15
       case      30 : T = PERIOD_H4 ; break ; // Timeframe M30
       case      60 : T = PERIOD_D1 ; break ; // Timeframe H1
       case     240 : T = PERIOD_W1 ; break ; // Timeframe H4
       case    1440 : T = PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; // Timeframe D1

In the description does not agree with the period, what is wrong description? Do they not take into account the periods of m5 and m1?


/* -- This is where you insert coding indicators to trigger a trade --*/
   double FAST_MA=iMA(NULL,0,FASTMA,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
   double SLOW_MA=iMA(NULL,0,SLOWMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
   double  MacdMAIN=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
   double  MacdSIGNAL=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
   Comment(EAName);             // Show EA Name  on screen


The main idea here is to work on two parallel time frames at the same time, ie: if you are in a daily time frame chart then we have a confirmation of the trend within a weekly time frame  (here it is done with the help of MACD indicator)and so on...

"switch ( Period ()) "-"switch" operator switches between time frames of Period() function as follows:

Chart Timeframes

All predefined timeframes of charts have unique identifiers. The PERIOD_CURRENT identifier means the current period of a chart, at which a mql4-program is running.

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES

ID

Value

Description

PERIOD_CURRENT

0

Current timeframe

PERIOD_M1

1

1 minute

PERIOD_M5

5

5 minutes

PERIOD_M15

15

15 minutes

PERIOD_M30

30

30 minutes

PERIOD_H1

60

1 hour

PERIOD_H4

240

4 hours

PERIOD_D1

1440

1 day

PERIOD_W1

10080

1 week

PERIOD_MN1

43200

1 month


Ie:if you are on 1M (1) time frame chart then the value of "T"=M15 (the time frame of "T" goes into MACD indicator so we have a check on the higher time frame-M15)

if you are on M5 (5) time frame chart then the value of "T"=M30 time frame, and so on.


 
Aharon Tzadik:

The EA trades with martingale' If you put a stop loss you will  change the character of the EA and cause losses, you can stop all trades once you have reached the maximum loss trades you set,

Of course, but that doesn't mean that it isn't possible for @DDangerous

He likes to play on the dangerous side, you can tell.

 

Hi Aharon, 

I'm trying to backtest Hybrid and having trouble that it closes at stop with only one trade. What am I doing wrong. As it's a test ex4, I can't tweak anything in the mq4 ;)  . I'm noticing though that it uses the Multiply input parameter instead of the Lots, is this an issue or deliberate?

 
Stephen Eriaku:

Hi Aharon, 

I'm trying to backtest Hybrid and having trouble that it closes at stop with only one trade. What am I doing wrong. As it's a test ex4, I can't tweak anything in the mq4 ;)  . I'm noticing though that it uses the Multiply input parameter instead of the Lots, is this an issue or deliberate?

You need to set minimum values under "start",small step values under "step" and maximum values under "stop"  as described in product page and then run back test,if you did not try to do back test before than you need to learn,this is not the place to explain how to perform back testing,please google it and learn,multiply is only for martingale and zone recovery,and it works with the lot not insted,the value of lot in first trade is always the smallest.

 

hi aharon,


i just try ur update ea, but in BT the result is not better then  the old one, may i know ur new result and the setfile. maybe next u can add for news trap in this ea

thanks

 
rubika88:

hi aharon,


i just try ur update ea, but in BT the result is not better then  the old one, may i know ur new result and the setfile. maybe next u can add for news trap in this ea

thanks

I can not talk here about product, only on free version.

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