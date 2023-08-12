Experts: MARTINGALE VI HYBRID - page 5
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1. Take profit and stop loss should be greater than the specified value, in your case 30 pips.
2. You can't set StopLoss, You can use "MaxTrade=3" + "CLOSEMAXORDERS=1\CLOSEMAXORDERS=true" ,
so after 3 (Or any other number you set on "MaxTrade") losing trades you can close all trades with relatively small loss.
3. MagicNumber:A magic number should be a different number for each currency pair you trade in. when you trade with multiple pairs with the same robot(EA) on one platform
-"MagicNumber: May be used as user defined identifier." (MQL4 Reference).
Thanks.
Is hard to set any INT for the StopLoss like TP? We can choise TP from the setting, i think is not hard to set SL too, right?
Thanks!
Thanks.
Is hard to set any INT for the StopLoss like TP? We can choise TP from the setting, i think is not hard to set SL too, right?
Thanks!
You can add it.
You can add it.
The EA trades with martingale' If you put a stop loss you will change the character of the EA and cause losses, you can stop all trades once you have reached the maximum loss trades you set,
Hi, Aharon.
First congratulate you for this magnificent, I had a couple of questions that I would like to comment.
The first of it in the code you put the following:
switch ( Period ()) // Calculating coefficient for ..
{ // .. different timeframes
case 1 : T = PERIOD_M15 ; break ; // Timeframe M1
case 5 : T = PERIOD_M30 ; break ; // Timeframe M5
case 15 : T = PERIOD_H1 ; break ; // Timeframe M15
case 30 : T = PERIOD_H4 ; break ; // Timeframe M30
case 60 : T = PERIOD_D1 ; break ; // Timeframe H1
case 240 : T = PERIOD_W1 ; break ; // Timeframe H4
case 1440 : T = PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; // Timeframe D1
In the description does not agree with the period, what is wrong description? Do they not take into account the periods of m5 and m1?
The second question is the following: In this part of the code:
/* -- This is where you insert coding indicators to trigger a trade --*/
double FAST_MA=iMA(NULL,0,FASTMA,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double SLOW_MA=iMA(NULL,0,SLOWMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double MacdMAIN=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
double MacdSIGNAL=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
Comment(EAName); // Show EA Name on screen
Is the value of T for each of the periods or only for the period that is being viewed at the time? Thank you all and for sharing this great advisor. a greeting
Hi, Aharon.
First congratulate you for this magnificent, I had a couple of questions that I would like to comment.
The first of it in the code you put the following:
switch ( Period ()) // Calculating coefficient for ..
{ // .. different timeframes
case 1 : T = PERIOD_M15 ; break ; // Timeframe M1
case 5 : T = PERIOD_M30 ; break ; // Timeframe M5
case 15 : T = PERIOD_H1 ; break ; // Timeframe M15
case 30 : T = PERIOD_H4 ; break ; // Timeframe M30
case 60 : T = PERIOD_D1 ; break ; // Timeframe H1
case 240 : T = PERIOD_W1 ; break ; // Timeframe H4
case 1440 : T = PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; // Timeframe D1
In the description does not agree with the period, what is wrong description? Do they not take into account the periods of m5 and m1?
/* -- This is where you insert coding indicators to trigger a trade --*/
double FAST_MA=iMA(NULL,0,FASTMA,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double SLOW_MA=iMA(NULL,0,SLOWMA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double MacdMAIN=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
double MacdSIGNAL=iMACD(NULL,T,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
Comment(EAName); // Show EA Name on screen
The main idea here is to work on two parallel time frames at the same time, ie: if you are in a daily time frame chart then we have a confirmation of the trend within a weekly time frame (here it is done with the help of MACD indicator)and so on...
"switch ( Period ()) "-"switch" operator switches between time frames of Period() function as follows:
Chart Timeframes
All predefined timeframes of charts have unique identifiers. The PERIOD_CURRENT identifier means the current period of a chart, at which a mql4-program is running.
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
ID
Value
Description
PERIOD_CURRENT
0
Current timeframe
PERIOD_M1
1
1 minute
PERIOD_M5
5
5 minutes
PERIOD_M15
15
15 minutes
PERIOD_M30
30
30 minutes
PERIOD_H1
60
1 hour
PERIOD_H4
240
4 hours
PERIOD_D1
1440
1 day
PERIOD_W1
10080
1 week
PERIOD_MN1
43200
1 month
Ie:if you are on 1M (1) time frame chart then the value of "T"=M15 (the time frame of "T" goes into MACD indicator so we have a check on the higher time frame-M15)
if you are on M5 (5) time frame chart then the value of "T"=M30 time frame, and so on.
The EA trades with martingale' If you put a stop loss you will change the character of the EA and cause losses, you can stop all trades once you have reached the maximum loss trades you set,
Of course, but that doesn't mean that it isn't possible for @DDangerous
He likes to play on the dangerous side, you can tell.
Hi Aharon,
I'm trying to backtest Hybrid and having trouble that it closes at stop with only one trade. What am I doing wrong. As it's a test ex4, I can't tweak anything in the mq4 ;) . I'm noticing though that it uses the Multiply input parameter instead of the Lots, is this an issue or deliberate?
Hi Aharon,
I'm trying to backtest Hybrid and having trouble that it closes at stop with only one trade. What am I doing wrong. As it's a test ex4, I can't tweak anything in the mq4 ;) . I'm noticing though that it uses the Multiply input parameter instead of the Lots, is this an issue or deliberate?
You need to set minimum values under "start",small step values under "step" and maximum values under "stop" as described in product page and then run back test,if you did not try to do back test before than you need to learn,this is not the place to explain how to perform back testing,please google it and learn,multiply is only for martingale and zone recovery,and it works with the lot not insted,the value of lot in first trade is always the smallest.
hi aharon,
i just try ur update ea, but in BT the result is not better then the old one, may i know ur new result and the setfile. maybe next u can add for news trap in this ea
thanks
hi aharon,
i just try ur update ea, but in BT the result is not better then the old one, may i know ur new result and the setfile. maybe next u can add for news trap in this ea
thanks
I can not talk here about product, only on free version.