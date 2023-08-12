Experts: MARTINGALE VI HYBRID - page 8
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You're not right there is also buy.
Look, he makes sales when according to the MA he would have to make purchases. And in equal strategy tester, it does all sales. The previous version did it well.
Look, he makes sales when according to the MA he would have to make purchases. And in equal strategy tester, it does all sales. The previous version did it well.
Fixed now it opens buy & sell.
Fixed now it opens buy & sell.
Now it has gone crazy, buy and sell at the same time, and if I change the MA does not work .. Before uploading it please test it on the backtester of the mt4, thank you very much
Now it has gone crazy, buy and sell at the same time, and if I change the MA does not work .. Before uploading it please test it on the backtester of the mt4, thank you very much
Fixed, now it shuld be fine,i thank you for your patience and comments. You help me improve the EA.
hi, i have this problem
2 MARTINGALE VI HYBRID1 AUDNZD,M30: SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=1: StopLoss and TakeProfit must not be nearer than 1 points from the closing price
what can i do?
minh tien
Hello
You need to increase "TakeProfit",
Take profit and stop loss should be greater than the specified value, in your case 1 pips.
You can also read:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/257362/page4
Only one detail Aharon, the first operation opens depending on the MA, but the following also do. The correct thing would be that after the first operation, the following operations are opened independently of the MA, only depending on the distance in pips.
Only one detail Aharon, the first operation opens depending on the MA, but the following also do. The correct thing would be that after the first operation, the following operations are opened independently of the MA, only depending on the distance in pips.
Hello
Please note that you show me a picture of random coincidence ,after the first trade opens, the following trades are opened regardless of the averages only depending on the distance in pips ,until one group closes in profit or loss, only after the first group closes the first trade of the next group will open as an average dependency.
It could be that you have "Maximum trades= 2" or you entered to a "MODE_FREEZ_ELEVEL" or "spread = Higher value" because of the broker,
The formula for calculating the next trade is:Stop Level +SPREAD +FREEZE LEVEL +distance in pips.
You'll be surprised but there can also be a problem with the speed of your Internet connection.
That 's why people connect to VPS.
Hello
Please note that you show me a picture of random coincidence ,after the first trade opens, the following trades are opened regardless of the averages only depending on the distance in pips ,until one group closes in profit or loss, only after the first group closes the first trade of the next group will open as an average dependency.
After the first operation the following operations continue to open depending on the MA, I assure you, please review it.
Not true
Please read my answer carefully.
Please run back test with "visual mode" and slow speed (20) and See for yourself,In terms of software -code what you say is impossible.
Only this line in the code(399 in Metaeditor) enabels the next trade:
if(Ask>=LastOP+(Spread*SetPoint)+(PipStep*SetPoint)) ...then buy\sell.
After that there is a calculation which contains all the variables I mentioned earlier.