Experts: MARTINGALE VI HYBRID - page 10
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My last request is that
You can read and download this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20266
You can read and download this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20266
AWESOME!!!!!! a martingale hedging!!!!!!!!!!!!!! this is gonna be badass
Love the EA. I thunk it's great. I have a question or suggestion... when there's more than 3 trades open the EA does not optimize to close all trades with a profit. Id the TP is set to 15 for example, it will close the last trade at 15 pips regardless of how many trades are open, thus closing them at a loss.
Also, the next trade taken is some how not accurate. I have it set to 10 pips and it opens the next one until 20 pips. Any idea why?
Hope you can update the code, unless I'm doing something wrong.
Thank you!
Love the EA. I thunk it's great. I have a question or suggestion... when there's more than 3 trades open the EA does not optimize to close all trades with a profit. Id the TP is set to 15 for example, it will close the last trade at 15 pips regardless of how many trades are open, thus closing them at a loss.
Also, the next trade taken is some how not accurate. I have it set to 10 pips and it opens the next one until 20 pips. Any idea why?
Hope you can update the code, unless I'm doing something wrong.
Thank you!
Hello
If you don't have 250k USD or so , the best way to trade with this EA is to set :
"CLOSEMAXORDERS=true" and "MaxTrade =3"
I did try it on similar EA with different strategy to enter trades,
I have not tried to trade with this EA, it has 2 moving averages as trade entry strategy but the principle should be the same with any strategy,
try it on demo first,
The next trade will never be "accurate" most of the time you will have different price because the EA has to consider many price factors that change all the time :Ask+Bid price,spread distance, freeze zone....
Hello
1.You need to wait for more trades.
2.Best way to check it is upload on demo account on 1 min time frame and see that you have buy and sell trades.
3.If you still have problems try to restart the platform -delete it and download again.
4.If you made changes to the code delete it and download again.
5.Make sure that you don't work with an ECN broker.
6.Try different platform.
do you have the mql5 version of this? I hope you can share it. I'm just starting to learn coding.
No.