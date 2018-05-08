Why TP and SL levels are not visible in MT5 history? - page 2
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Thank you fxsaber for this info, but I would like an insider (Metaquotes) answer to my question.
Why they decided to provide less information (no TP and SL levels) about trade history in their new platform?
This is against 'transparency' and subscribers information when it comes to signals.
Eleni, they don't "decided to provide less information", they decided to build a platform that works on all kind of instruments : Forex, but also Stocks, Futures, Options... On these other markets than Forex you don't work with SL/TP attached to a trade. So you have orders, deals and positions but no direct way to know if an order/deal was the result of an SL/TP. They already made some additions (ability to display positions in history, or identification of a deal by code), maybe you could ask SL/TP information too ;-)
Alain, thank you for taking the time to answer to my concerns.
My only trouble is that in MT5 signals all providers look the same (almost, I know that all other info in trading history reveals a lot), when you don't provide the TP and SL levels of a trade.
I can understand that developers tried to improve the platform and include more instruments, stocks and futures into it, but I don't get why they had to remove the TP & SL info, since those are used in stocks and indexes as well.
MT5 still has swap and commission data in trade history, even if they are empty, right?
Alain , thank you for taking the time to answer to my concerns.
My only trouble is that in MT5 signals all providers look the same (almost, I know that all other info in trading history reveals a lot), when you don't provide the TP and SL levels of a trade.
I can understand that developers tried to improve the platform and include more instruments, stocks and futures into it, but I don't get why they had to remove the TP & SL info, since those are used in stocks and indexes as well.
MT5 still has swap and commission data in trade history, even if they are empty, right?
So in MT5 do not show the same and partial closure. When the position is closed completely, it unites in history.
If it closes on real SL/TP then the statistics on mql5 consider them as a manual trade. So I switched to virtual SL/TP.
And so little by little are typed differences.
So in MT5 do not show the same and partial closure. When the position is closed completely, it unites in history.
If it closes on real SL/TP then the statistics on mql5 consider them as a manual trade. So I switched to virtual SL/TP.
And so little by little are typed differences.
Thank you Konstantin, I didn't realise that is much technology involved in this info.
My main concern is the Signals service, where the visibility of TP and SL levels are crucial for potential subscribers in order to properly assess the quality of a signal.
I wonder why MT5 offers less information about the details of a trade in history than its predecessor?
I was experimenting with a signal in MT5 and I was surprised to see that the TP and SL levels of a trade are not visible to a subscriber or anyone to see.
Here's a signal with MT4 :
Here's a signal with MT5 with no sl & no tp :
I would have say that it's to avoid trade copying without subscribing but if you tell me that it is for technical reasons, then maybe. The subscriber can still watch @ his terminal.
Here's a signal with MT4 :
Here's a signal with MT5 with no sl & no tp :
I would have say that it's to avoid trade copying without subscribing but if you tell me that it is for technical reasons, then maybe. The subscriber can still watch @ his terminal.
The MT5 signal is not without SL or TP, you can't see them even if it uses them, that is my point.
Also the option, that the subscriber can watch at his/her terminal, is only valid after you subscribe.
The whole case is what do you do, before?
The MT5 signal is not without SL or TP, you can't see them even if it uses them, that is my point.
Also the option, that the subscriber can watch at his/her terminal, is only valid after you subscribe.
The whole case is what do you do, before?
Before subscribing you just read what is allowed to, is it profitable etc ... there's a lot of stats.
The TP&SL seems to be allowed only for those concerned, subscribers : if you want to read it and it's a free signal you can still subscribe on a demo account if there's a trailing stop that's the best choice.You could also watch at the open price and the close price of previous deals. With at least 2 won & 2 loss, you could deduce the SL & TP.
Before subscribing you just read what is allowed to, is it profitable etc ... there's a lot of stats.
The TP&SL seems to be allowed only for those concerned, subscribers : if you want to read it and it's a free signal you can still subscribe on a demo account.You could also watch at the open price and the close price of previous deals. With at least 2 won & 2 loss, you could deduce the SL & TP.
Don't you see that is a whole science to deduce facts, that were standard in MT4.
Why all this ???
Don't you see that is a whole science to deduce facts, that were standard in MT4.
Why all this ???
Because it's no easy to browse thru history to find out which tp & sl are used by a user who want to earn money by the sweat of his forehead (not sure the adage works the same in english) : but anyway, it's unfair for those who suffer coding/trading all day long to be hijacked by the first one coming. He/she could at least make the effort to browse the deal history.