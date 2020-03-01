swing indicator
Hi, I searched for weeks but I didn't find a good indicator for swing points, I mean highs and lows, because all indicators have something wrong: repaint, lag, many false signals. I only need an indicator for entry points that is accurate. Does such indicator exist?
PS. I found the one attached but it's unusable: when I open it MT4 crashes, so I cannot test it...
Hello,
Indicators are always behind the market!
Some more the others less but always behind.
Indicators are always calculated on the basis of past data.
You will not find what you are looking for without compromising.
Hi, I searched for weeks but I didn't find a good indicator for swing points, I mean highs and lows, because all indicators have something wrong: repaint, lag, many false signals. I only need an indicator for entry points that is accurate. Does such indicator exist?
PS. I found the one attached but it's unusable: when I open it MT4 crashes, so I cannot test it...
Please, bear in mind that you need to learn a lot of principles and concepts in the trading arena to have some clues about how to trade profitably.
You can't simply base your trading on a "swing indicator" It would be too simple to be true and this is the reason why most of EAs have hard time to be profitably on the long run.
Actually, you are asking for a mechanical solution that make you succesful without much stress and thoughts (and this is also what every novice traders are looking for) but if you don't add a discretional component which is derived by experience and hard study, I'm afraid that you will have an hard time to compose the entire puzzle.Good luck!
Mmh..I guess that if you would be an experienced trader as you stated you should already know the reply to your first post.
Hi, I searched for weeks but I didn't find a good indicator for swing points, I mean highs and lows, because all indicators have something wrong: repaint, lag, many false signals. I only need an indicator for entry points that is accurate. Does such indicator exist?
PS. I found the one attached but it's unusable: when I open it MT4 crashes, so I cannot test it...
Hmm ... as it has gone so far you will find such an indicator just by chance. The idea with the BB is so far good, but here you are a candle later. Some also use filters to get a bit more precise, so the signal can be really good. Maybe you still take money in the hand and let you program an indicator. I can understand you that you are looking for a free but with the free there is always something that does not fit. Offer a small freelance job with your indicator, one can see over it, maybe there is a bug in it or something similar.
I forgot......
My MT4 has not crashed but the indicator was not visible to me.
Since you have clearly specify that you are looking for an entry point indicator, well I think the following link will help you if you read through them:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172979
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173362
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173031
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172976
Good luck and all the best.
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Hi, I searched for weeks but I didn't find a good indicator for swing points, I mean highs and lows, because all indicators have something wrong: repaint, lag, many false signals. I only need an indicator for entry points that is accurate. Does such indicator exist?
PS. I found the one attached but it's unusable: when I open it MT4 crashes, so I cannot test it...