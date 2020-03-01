swing indicator

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Hi, I searched for weeks but I didn't find a good indicator for swing points, I mean highs and lows, because all indicators have something wrong: repaint, lag, many false signals. I only need an indicator for entry points that is accurate. Does such indicator exist?


PS. I found the one attached but it's unusable: when I open it MT4 crashes, so I cannot test it...


Files:
RIP_swing_point.mq4  16 kb
 
jox90:

Hi, I searched for weeks but I didn't find a good indicator for swing points, I mean highs and lows, because all indicators have something wrong: repaint, lag, many false signals. I only need an indicator for entry points that is accurate. Does such indicator exist?


PS. I found the one attached but it's unusable: when I open it MT4 crashes, so I cannot test it...


Hello,

Indicators are always behind the market!
Some more the others less but always behind.
Indicators are always calculated on the basis of past data.
You will not find what you are looking for without compromising.

 
jox90:

Hi, I searched for weeks but I didn't find a good indicator for swing points, I mean highs and lows, because all indicators have something wrong: repaint, lag, many false signals. I only need an indicator for entry points that is accurate. Does such indicator exist?


PS. I found the one attached but it's unusable: when I open it MT4 crashes, so I cannot test it...


Please, bear in mind that you need to learn a lot of principles and concepts in the trading arena to have some clues about how to trade profitably.

You can't simply base your trading on a "swing indicator" It would be too simple to be true and this is the reason why most of EAs have hard time to be profitably on the long run.

Actually, you are asking for a mechanical solution that make you succesful without much stress and thoughts (and this is also what every novice traders are looking for) but if you don't add a discretional component which is derived by experience and hard study, I'm afraid that you will have an hard time to compose the entire puzzle.

Good luck!
 
Thank you Frank, I know this but I found some good commercial indicators that do this, but I want something free so I asked here...

Carmine why so bad?
First, I'm not a novice trader. I'm new to metatrader...

Second, you assumed that I want to use ONLY this type of indicator, but this is not true, I didn't say this. I just need an entry point indicator...

However, you didn't know these things, but you came to a conclusion. Do you do that also with the market??
 
jox90:
Thank you Frank, I know this but I found some good commercial indicators that do this, but I want something free so I asked here...

Carmine why so bad?
First, I'm not a novice trader. I'm new to metatrader...

Second, you assumed that I want to use ONLY this type of indicator, but this is not true, I didn't say this. I just need an entry point indicator...

However, you didn't know these things, but you came to a conclusion. Do you do that also with the market??
Mmh..I guess that if you would be an experienced trader as you stated you should already know the reply to your first post. 
However with the market, you can't know every single detail behind the scenes of the fundamentals but at the same time you need to come at some conclusions if you want to place a trade, so the reply is Yes. lol
 
Carmine Pinto:
Mmh..I guess that if you would be an experienced trader as you stated you should already know the reply to your first post. 
However with the market, you can't know every single detail behind the scenes of the fundamentals but at the same time you need to come at some conclusions if you want to place a trade, so the reply is Yes. lol
You are not guessing, you are ranting and raving...
 
jox90:

Hi, I searched for weeks but I didn't find a good indicator for swing points, I mean highs and lows, because all indicators have something wrong: repaint, lag, many false signals. I only need an indicator for entry points that is accurate. Does such indicator exist?


PS. I found the one attached but it's unusable: when I open it MT4 crashes, so I cannot test it...


use Bollinger band 20, 2 on H1.... sell on highest point, buy on lowest point.... but not suitable when news, try it n enjoy
 

Hmm ... as it has gone so far you will find such an indicator just by chance. The idea with the BB is so far good, but here you are a candle later. Some also use filters to get a bit more precise, so the signal can be really good. Maybe you still take money in the hand and let you program an indicator. I can understand you that you are looking for a free but with the free there is always something that does not fit. Offer a small freelance job with your indicator, one can see over it, maybe there is a bug in it or something similar.

I forgot......
My MT4 has not crashed but the indicator was not visible to me.

 
jox90:
Thank you Frank, I know this but I found some good commercial indicators that do this, but I want something free so I asked here...

Carmine why so bad?
First, I'm not a novice trader. I'm new to metatrader...

Second, you assumed that I want to use ONLY this type of indicator, but this is not true, I didn't say this. I just need an entry point indicator...

However, you didn't know these things, but you came to a conclusion. Do you do that also with the market??

Since you have clearly specify that you are looking for an entry point indicator, well I think the following link will help you if you read through them:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172979

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173362

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173031

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172976

Good luck and all the best.

Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs
Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs
  • 2005.10.21
  • www.mql5.com
Bruno, Do you have the right version of Brainwashing v0.2? It seems only you have. The version which I uploaded to download area does not work...
 
PennySeven, I just replied to an attack. When someone insinuate that I am a liar I become nervous...

However, thank you guys for the suggestions. BB can be a solution, probably one of the best standard indicators, I'll check it.
 

Something interesting

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10741/page15#comment_457443

Signal Systems
Signal Systems
  • 2013.03.19
  • www.mql5.com
I was affraid to open this thread. Why? because it is difficult to manage many threads on one forum...
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