swing indicator - page 2
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The person you were disrespectful to is most probably the most experienced and most knowledgeable, successful trader on this forum.
This is not about trading, and trading experience has nothing to do with this: I said I'm not a novice trader, I worked for years on thousand of indicators using formulas in excel and now someone that doesn't know me aims to know how much I'm experienced...I replied to this. If someone says insistently something wrong, he raves. And you are doing the same...However this thread was opened to talk about trading, not about this, so please stop this here.
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Then, it came to my mind that I made an indicator in excel years ago, using BB...it signals highs and lows. It can be used for entry signals, but someone should program it to be used in metatrader...however I continue the research for something better...
Here is the formula:
(close-LowerB)/(UpperB-LowerB)
PS. About BrainTrend and Brainwashing system, it seems that in some cases it lags consistently, I'm searching for something more accurate, anyway thank you.
The person you were disrespectful to is most probably the most experienced and most knowledgeable, successful trader on this forum.
Thanks for your appreciations.
I really don't know why he felt offended in fact I was trying to explain him the reason he can't find the perfect indicator.
Also, he stated that has worked for years on indicator's fomulas so he should understand even more the reason why the perfect indicator doesn't exist: when he will found something that look good on his charts, after a while that indicator will not be so good anymore and the search will start again..simply the market has changed its own behavior.
However, I would like to suggest to "jox90" not to feel offended to be called "newbie" in fact, despite all the experience we can have we are always newbie, in a sense, when the market change its own trading mode ;)
Humility helps to keep a lucid mind.
Thanks for your appreciations.
I really don't know why he felt offended in fact I was trying to explain him the reason he can't find the perfect indicator.
Also, he stated that has worked for years on indicator's fomulas so he should understand even more the reason why the perfect indicator doesn't exist: when he will found something that look good on his charts, after a while that indicator will not be so good anymore and the search will start again..simply the market has changed its own behavior.
However, I would like to suggest to "jox90" not to feel offended to be called "newbie" in fact, despite all the experience we can have we are always newbie, in a sense, when the market change its own trading mode ;)
Humility helps to keep a lucid mind.
I'm not offended, I just said that you were raving and now you are raving another time...
Aside from the hot arguing exchange,we all needs to learn and gain more as there is no end upgrading knowledge
A very simple and little toy (Swing line binary 2 - for sure nrp) by Mladen - working equally on every TF - i think till the short term white band (quantile-of course nrp by Mladen) glued with its belonging upper/lower band,let the trade go and close/open opposite when it hand shake to its belonging opposite band,but you experienced experts can decide well as it suits you