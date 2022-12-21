Swing Trading ideas - page 50
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USDCAD Short idea
Big rejection showing in weekly chart it can drop to it's previous support level and then we can hope with double bottom
USDCAD Short idea
Big rejection showing in weekly chart it can drop to it's previous support level and then we can hope with double bottom
Not yet
Update Time: 26 July 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.16
Despite dollar's selloff to a 7-week trough at 109.07 last Monday due to risk-averse buying in jpy, subsequent strong rebound to 110.58 on Friday suggests decline from July's peak at 111.65 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 110.97/00, however, resistance at 111.18 would remain intact and yield retreat.
On the downside, only below 109.54 would indicate aforesaid correction has ended instead and risk stronger weakness to 109.34 later this week.
Data to be released later :
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI.
Germany import prices, Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations.
U.S. building permits, new home sales and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.
Update Time: 28 July 2021 03:00GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1817
Although yesterday's brief break of last week's 1.1830 high to 1.1841 in New York due to broad-based usd's weakness suggests recent decline has made a temporary bottom at 1.1753 last week, subsequent retreat would bring consolidation ahead of key FOMC's announcement, below 1.1171 signals correction over and yields re-test of 1.1753, then later towards 2021 trough at 1.1705.
A daily close above 1.1841 (Fed's dovish hold perhaps) would risk stronger gain to 1.1880/90 later.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Australia CPI, Japan coincident index, leading indicator,
U.K. BRC shop price index, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment.
U.S. MBA mortgage application good trade balance, wholesale inventories, Fed interest rate decision and Canada CPI.
Update Time: 28 July 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.95
Although dlr's decline from 110.59 (Fri) to 109.59 in tandem with U.S. yields suggests early cross-inspired rise from Jul's 109.07 bottom has made a temporary top, intra-day rebound in Europe would bring consolidation ahead of key FOMC's announcement.
A daily close above 110.13 signals pullback is over, then outlook would turn bullish for re-test of 110.59. Below 109.59 would shift risk to downside for weakness towards 109.07 later.
Ahead of FOMC announcement at 18:00GMT and post-FOMC press conference at 18:30GMT, we have some second-tier data due out, please refer to our EI page for details.
Update Time: 29 July 2021 03:00GMT
EUR/USD
Euro's intra-day jump from 1.1773 to 1.1849 in post-FOMC Wednesday after Fed's dovish hold suggests recent erratic rise from July's 3-1/2 month trough at 1.1773 would yield further gain after consolidation, overbought condition would cap price below res at 1.1894 and yield retreat later.
On the downside, a daily close below 1.1800 signals correction is over, then risk would shift to the downside for weakness to 1.1771/73.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand NBNA business outlook, NBNZ outlook activity, Australia export prices, import prices, U.K. nationwide house price, France producer prices Germany unemployment change, Italy producer prices, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, HICP, U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, pending house sales and Canada average weekly earnings.
On the downside, a daily close below 1.1800 signals correction is over, then risk would shift to the downside for weakness to 1.1771/73.
Is swing trading better than the other trading methods? Is it simpler and profitable than scalping?
You can make money with average return on long scale ideas like in Stock, in reality Forex worst idea
for example Index Funds are only best idea and you will stay in growth every year even hedge funds can not beat them
but this idea works if you invest or trade without any leverage
USDCAD Short idea
Big rejection showing in weekly chart it can drop to it's previous support level and then we can hope with double bottom
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/225193/page50#
Trade on it's way
Update Time: 30 July 2021 03:00GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1884
Euro's rally in post-FOMC Wed to as high as 1.1892 yesterday confirms recent decline from 1.2266 (May) has made a low in mid-Jul at 1.1753 and as long as 1.1830 (last week's high, now sup) holds, further gain is envisaged after consolidation, however, near term loss of upward momentum would limit upside to 1.1940/44 today.
Only a daily close below 1.1830 indicates temporary top is made and may risk stronger retracement to 1.1800/05.
On the data front, euro aea countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details and pay attention to CPI and GDP data.