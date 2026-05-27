Fractal Indicator
- Coding help
- Need help with coding
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
comprobar aquí: período ajustable fractales
thank Mladen,
This indicator that you have attached has the open code if you can help me I would appreciate it,
thank Mladen,
This indicator that you have attached has the open code if you can help me I would appreciate it,
with the inidcador that I have sent tell me that I have to copy and from where, I think it is the only way to do it
with the inidcador that I have sent tell me that I have to copy and from where, I think it is the only way to do it
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2012.08.24 09:37
Multi-Dimensional Fractals & Fractal Channel
Forum threads
- Key thread with indicators
Multi-Dimensional Fractals (up to 4 Dimension) give us market structure with different kinds of supports and resistances and Multi-Dimensional Fractal Channel - for more precise undestanding of market structure.
The articles
CodeBase
- Fractal Graph Dimension Indicator (FGDI) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Fractal dimension - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Fractal Dimension Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Fractal Dimension Index. + Step EMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Creating fractals in MQL5 using the Iterated Function Systems (IFS) - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Fractal Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Composite Fractal Behavior (CFB)
CFB tells you how long the market has been in a quality trend. This value can be used to adjust the period length of other indicators, especially stochastic bands. In order to quantify the overall duration of a market's trend, we replaced classical cycle analysis methods (FFT, MEM, MESA) with a form of analysis that works even when no cycles exist. We accomplished this by examining a time series for specific fractal patterns of any size. We then gather all the patterns found and combine them into one overall index, CFB (Composite Fractal Behavior) Index.
Composite Fractal Behavior and its aplications - good thread with the following indicators:
- CFB indicator, CFB channel, CFB_adaptive Stochastic Confidence Bands indicator, CFB stochastic, cfb new and cfb channel new indicators, cfb channel new - separate indicator.
- Cfb - normalized, Cfb - zero mean (z-score) normalized, Cfb - sigmoidal (logistic and hyperbolic) normalized, Cfb - logarithm modified sigmoidal (logistic and hyperbolic) normalized.
- Velocity cfb adaptive indicator, Dynamic zone velocity cfb adaptive dj indicator and Dynamic zone velocity cfb adaptive 1.01 indicator (Velocity that uses cfb for changing / adapting it's length. The velocity itself is a smoothed momentum indicator and can be used as a signal indicator but the "cfb adaptive" is different indicator which gives dramatically faster crosses for the signal).
- cfb mtf indicator (Multi Timeframe version of Composite Fractal Behavior and the other MTF version - cfb call).
- cfb channel new on ds jurik , Rvi on jurik cfb adaptive indicator, rsx cfb adaptive dj new and velocity cfb dj adaptive new indicators (These are similar yet a little different, used jurik smoothing for these 3, with double smooth = true then it is using double smooth jurik, and with it set to false uses regular jurik).
- cfb adaptive wpr's on bands indicators, cfb adaptive smooth wpr with bands_mtf_arrows_alerts + delayed indicator, Cfb adaptive Dmx nrp indicator (Its multitimeframe with alerts on slope change), cfb channel stop_mtf_alerts indicator, cfb new jurik mtf_alerts indicator.
- Cfb adaptive adx indicator (This is Wilders Adx jurik smoothed, using cfb to make the adx length adaptive, using the Short and Long Limit, it is mtf with alerts, with the alerts going off if positive slope of adx and its greater than trigger level (set to 20 by default, but its changeable) and plus greater than minus for buy and plus less than minus for sell), cfb adaptive rsx-jma-nrp indicator (RSX not smoothed with jma, but using guess you could call it an JMA smoothed with RSX, anyway has multialerts for jurik and rsx cross, rsx slope, and rsx slope with jma cross).
- cfb call indicator for Metatrader 5, cfb channel indicator for Metatrader 5, cfb_channel stop_mtf_alerts indicator.
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Fractals MTF alerts
It is very advanced multi timeframe fractal indicator with alerts. There are some good features such as how to show the arrows when showJustOneArrow parameter is set to true :
showArrowType parameter :
0 -> draw arrow just on the first bar of the target time frame
1 -> draw arrow just on the last bar of the target time frame
2 -> draw arrow when the high is equal to high fractal or low is equal for low fractal
Additional option is to show the arrow just on the first bar of the target time frame fractal, or to repeat it on every bar belonging to that time frame bar.
- Fractals MTF alerts indicator - the post and this post.
- Fractals mtf alerts 2 indicator - the post: it will not alert you on a first start, on time frame change, on parameters change ... It will alert only if a new fractal is drawn. So it can alert only once for a fractal.
- fractals adjustable period indicator - the page
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Multi-Dimensional Fractals & Fractal Channel
Sergey Golubev, 2026.05.27 13:35
An Introduction to the Study of Fractal Market Structures Using Machine Learning
Financial markets have complex, non-linear dynamics that traditional models often fail to capture. Linear approaches and classical risk indicators such as standard deviation and beta do not account for features such as heavy tails and volatility clustering.
Fractal theory, developed by Mandelbrot, offers an alternative that can describe "wild randomness" and self-similar structures in financial series. It reveals hidden patterns that elude traditional analysis and promotes a deeper understanding of market behavior.
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