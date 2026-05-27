Multi-Dimensional Fractals & Fractal Channel - page 2

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Chaos Theory by Bill Williams

Sergey Golubev, 2022.10.25 05:58

Learn how to design a trading system by Fractals

Learn how to design a trading system by Fractals

A new article with a new technical indicator in our series as we will learn how to design a trading system based on one of the most popular technical indicators that's the Fractals indicator.

 

An Introduction to the Study of Fractal Market Structures Using Machine Learning

An Introduction to the Study of Fractal Market Structures Using Machine Learning

Financial markets have complex, non-linear dynamics that traditional models often fail to capture. Linear approaches and classical risk indicators such as standard deviation and beta do not account for features such as heavy tails and volatility clustering.

Fractal theory, developed by Mandelbrot, offers an alternative that can describe "wild randomness" and self-similar structures in financial series. It reveals hidden patterns that elude traditional analysis and promotes a deeper understanding of market behavior.

An Introduction to the Study of Fractal Market Structures Using Machine Learning
An Introduction to the Study of Fractal Market Structures Using Machine Learning
  • 2026.05.27
  • www.mql5.com
The article attempts to examine financial time series from the perspective of self-similar fractal structures. Since we have too many analogies that confirm the possibility of considering market quotes as self-similar fractals, this allows us to think about the forecasting horizons of such structures.
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