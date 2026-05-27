Multi-Dimensional Fractals & Fractal Channel - page 2
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Chaos Theory by Bill Williams
Sergey Golubev, 2022.10.25 05:58
Learn how to design a trading system by Fractals
An Introduction to the Study of Fractal Market Structures Using Machine Learning
Financial markets have complex, non-linear dynamics that traditional models often fail to capture. Linear approaches and classical risk indicators such as standard deviation and beta do not account for features such as heavy tails and volatility clustering.
Fractal theory, developed by Mandelbrot, offers an alternative that can describe "wild randomness" and self-similar structures in financial series. It reveals hidden patterns that elude traditional analysis and promotes a deeper understanding of market behavior.