Tom_Hoang's Forex Trading Analysis-Journal - page 4
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EUR/JPY CLOSE TRADE UPDATE 02/09/2018
NZD/USD DAILY UPDATE: 03/01/2018
NZD/USD DAILY UPDATE: 03/06/2018
Hello Tom,
I am very happy to see that you are making money.
What have been your monthly percentage gains in Jan and Feb this year so far? I know it is possible for me to work it out for myself by analyzing all your trades per month. Do you perhaps keep track of your monthly percentage gains, month by month?
It would be very interesting to see what your monthly gains are. I am really interested in that.
Hello Tom,
I am very happy to see that you are making money.
What have been your monthly percentage gains in Jan and Feb this year so far? I know it is possible for me to work it out for myself by analyzing all your trades per month. Do you perhaps keep track of your monthly percentage gains, month by month?
It would be very interesting to see what your monthly gains are. I am really interested in that.
Hello PennySeven:
Thank you for your comment.
I have a public SIGNAL, in which you can check out my monthly percentage gains in Jan and Feb.
Because of some FORUM rules, I cannot post my SIGNAL link here. But you can easily check it by check my profile and click on my SIGNAL.
So far, you can know the trades I currently OPEN, the RISK, the PROFIT, the PERCENT GAIN, the DESCRIPTION of my SIGNAL.
In a nutshell, I have a SIGNAL for small account: $5000 ACCOUNT EQUITY INITIAL EACH MONTH
- My profit Goal is: 5% each month based on $5000 equity, which is $250 monthly.
- You can see the analysis from my signal that: I make $600 for JAN and FEB which is 6% for each month RIGHT NOW.
- To be clear, the monthly percentage gain is not thing if the ACCOUNT EQUITY is SMALL.
- My GOAL is only %5 monthly but it is low risk SIGNAL for $250 PROFIT MONTHLY with FEES ONLY $30 (MINIMUM FEES requires by MLQ5).
Moreover,
- I do keep track every single trades i trade by using excel.
- I record the trade plan by using pictures capture like some pictures above.
- I analyze my profit weekly to see if my trade plan is valid or not.
- Also, I have a trade statement from my Forex Broker at the end of each month.
- From my SIGNAL INFORMATION, You can have access to all your questions and see my trading history.
Thanks, and Happy Trading.
Hello PennySeven:
Thank you for your comment.
I have a public SIGNAL, in which you can check out my monthly percentage gains in Jan and Feb.
Because of some FORUM rules, I cannot post my SIGNAL link here. But you can easily check it by check my profile and click on my SIGNAL.
So far, you can know the trades I currently OPEN, the RISK, the PROFIT, the PERCENT GAIN, the DESCRIPTION of my SIGNAL.
In a nutshell, I have a SIGNAL for small account: $5000 ACCOUNT EQUITY INITIAL EACH MONTH
- My profit Goal is: 5% each month based on $5000 equity, which is $250 monthly.
- You can see the analysis from my signal that: I make $600 for JAN and FEB which is 6% for each month RIGHT NOW.
- To be clear, the monthly percentage gain is not thing if the ACCOUNT EQUITY is SMALL.
- My GOAL is only %5 monthly but it is low risk SIGNAL for $250 PROFIT MONTHLY with FEES ONLY $30 (MINIMUM FEES requires by MLQ5).
Moreover,
- I do keep track every single trades i trade by using excel.
- I record the trade plan by using pictures capture like some pictures above.
- I analyze my profit weekly to see if my trade plan is valid or not.
- Also, I have a trade statement from my Forex Broker at the end of each month.
- From my SIGNAL INFORMATION, You can have access to all your questions and see my trading history.
Thanks, and Happy Trading.
Thank you.
Hello all,
Trades OPEN until NOW:
SELL: SYSTEM 1 SELL SIGNAL
- 0.05K GBPAUD 1.77181, STOP 1.79800, TARGET 1.71500
- 0.05K USDCAD 1.28309, STOP 1.31686, TARGET 1.23378
BUY: SYSTEM 1 BUY SIGNAL
- 0.1K NZDUSD 0.72896, STOP 0.71500, TARGET 0.74000
- 0.2K NZDUSD 0.72829, STOP 0.71500, TARGET 0.74000
PAY ATTENTION ON : 03/09/2018 FUNDAMENTAL
ACTION:
- MAY CLOSE WITH PROFIT/LOSS BY TOMORROW CLOSING DAY.
- ENJOY MY WEEKEND.
NZDJPY DAILY: 3/12/2018 SYSTEM 1 BUY ALERT WITH TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
- There would be delay when I execute my plan and post it to my journal here.
- It takes time to write and make a chart, in case If you would like to use my plan.
- The plan is not fix plan. Depend on market condition, I may take profit, adjust stop loss, adjust trade management, adjust money management.
- Even close the trades with loss without update.
- Sometimes the right analysis about the pair is not enough. it is just 35% of the plan.
- In the past, I lost money even though I had a correct analysis.
- There is a good system if it is under monitor of good traders.
- The trade management is 35% of the wining trades and it is very important.
- The money management is 30% of the wining trades.
- Just like i say, the NZDJPY Buy plan: I took profit yesterday when Price goes up to Fib 50 level, EMA 50 = 78.60.
- But I was so busy on my other things so that I can not post it here.
GBP/JPY DAILY BUY PLAN: