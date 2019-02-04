Tom_Hoang's Forex Trading Analysis-Journal - page 3
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01/22-26 PLAN: NZD/JPY DAILY SELL
01/25/2018
EUR/AUD H4 BUY UPDATE:
AUD/JPY DAILY SELL UPDATE:
- FOLLOW THE PLAN
- ADD 0.1 @ 88.072
NZD/JPY DAILY SELL UPDATE
- FOLLOW THE PLAN
- ADD 0.1 @ 80.210
UPDATE 01/26/2018:
EUR/AUD H4:
- market sentiment is changing, CLOSE THIS PLAN BUY IDEA.
- THE RANGE 1.5300 - 1.5400 MAY STILL VALID
AUD/JPY DAILY:
- system alert buyer gains strength at 88.00 level = FIB 23.6
- CLOSE THIS PLAN WITH SOME PROFIT.
NZD/JPY DAILY:
- THE LOW OF TODAY CANDLE IS 79.587 WHICH IS 9 PIPS AWAY FROM TARGET 1.
- I DECIDE TO CLOSE ALL TRADES FOR PROFIT BEACAUSE JPY FUNDAMENTAL ANALYIS IS NOT REALLY BULLISH.
- KEEP WATCHING THIS PLAN.
Someone needs an advice from me!
It has been a month since I public my trading journal. And I always feels exciting about it. There is always time delay when I execute my plan until I update it to my journal.
I try my best to keep my Journal clean, organize, so all Traders can understand my strategy/plan. And perhaps, MAKE MONEY FROM IT.
Unfortunately, I can not public my proven trading system for profit because of intellectual property of developer.
However, If you try to become a Profit Trader by learn to trade by yourself but Forex Trading is not for every one not because you are not smart enough. Only 5% Traders can make stable profit.(Google it...)
It is like a gift. Some traders can make stable profit after a few years of learning, practicing, trading with loss.
I am a Profit, Professional, Discipline Trader since 2014. And I know that it is tough, difficult, not like easy, quickly rich tale.
The key is that you have to follow the trend based one science and later the art, not like forecast the trend.
If you give it a try to become a Forex Trader, and it does not work out. Move on, Hire some one to trade for you, Or Subscribe to Good Signal with small fees.
After all, you do not need to become a good Trader, find one, and follow him!
My 2 cents.
01/2018 SUMMARY:
Here is the summary of my first month to public trading online.
ACCOUNT EQUITY: $6000
PROFIT: $442.49 = 7.37%
PROFIT GOAL: 8% NOT BAD.
TRADES: 5 TRADES
LESSON:
- PLAN THE TRADE AND TRADE THE PLAN.
- CUT LOSS EARLY AND LET'S PROFIT RUN.
- ALWAYS DO THING WITH REASONS.
02/2018 Goal:
The goal for small account in February is:
Account Equity: $3000, reset to $3000 each month.
Profit Goal: $240 = 8%
Risk: %1-%4 for each trade
01/29-02/2 ANALYSIS:
EUR/JPY UPDATE: 01/31/2018
NZD/USD SELL PLAN: 02/06/2018