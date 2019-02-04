Tom_Hoang's Forex Trading Analysis-Journal - page 2
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UPDATE: 01/14/2018
1. USD/JPY Daily
- prices breaks 111.00 level = FIB 50
- the next support level would be =110.00 level
action:
- If the price pulls back near MA 13, I will consider sell based on my system and T.A., F.A. condition.
- plan is closed for this pair.
2. GBP/AUD Daily
- FIB 50 price level is strong support for now.
- My strategy to let's profit run by move stop loss to break even does not work this time but it is still a good strategy and should be use every time to maximize profit.
- I also divided my trade to 2 so that i can close one trade when there is profit.
ONE WEEK OF TRADING JOURNAL PUBLIC
It was more than one week when I decided to go to public my trading journal.
I felt that it was very difficult to keep track of the posts for one plan because of some restrictions when I write some new post to update.
I usually record the plan only by the charts and keep tracking orders by using excel.
How ever, I become more careful, work hard to analyze market and it is a good thing in Forex Market because every thing can happen!
I decide only to post the Daily Chart Analyze/Plan by Chart for now even though most of my profit is from H4, H1 Chart by using My Trading Signal. And I will try to figure out the way for smooth transfer from private journal to public journal.
In conclusion, it is more fun to go online and know that some one read my trading journal. It help me to become a discipline trader to achieve my goal.
1-12/1/2018 Result:
Lesson:
- I should let's profit run on USD/JPY as a plan.
- I should divide a trade to many trades for easy trade management.
- when market conditions are changed, I should act more quickly.
- I must control my emotion, psychology better when I go to public my journal. My emotion had influent some of my trading decision which is not good.
- Make a good plan by following my Plan's Protocol and Follow the Plan, Adjust when Market's condition changes based on reasons not on emotion, feeling.
- Accept the risk as a business.
1:50
Thank you.
That is also what I use.
15-19/1/2018 Analyze/Plan:
- I will divide the size to two for easy trade management.
BUY : 0.02 @1.54066, 0.04 @1.53973, 0.05 @1.53904 FOR TESTING
0.1 @1.53321, 0.2 @1.53054 BY LIMIT ORDER
EUR/AUD UPDATE: 01/18/2018
Conclusion:
- Buyers = Sellers.
- Price is traded in the range: 1.5400 - 1.5200 with pivot level 1.5300
- if price breaks below 1.5200, I will consider close this plan with loss.
EUR/AUD UPDATE: 01/22/2018
22-26/01/2018 analyze:
EUR/AUD H4 UPDATE: 01/24/18
AUD/JPY DAILY UPDATE: 01/24/18
- SELL 0.05K @ 88.226 FOR TESTING THE PLAN