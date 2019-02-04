Tom_Hoang's Forex Trading Analysis-Journal - page 5
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NZD/JPY UPDATE: 3/18/2018
AUD/JPY DAILY BUY PLAN: 03/18/2018
03/18/2018: OPEN TRADES RIGHT NOW
AUDJPY BUY .05k AT 83.755 STOP 80.900 TARGET 85.200
I was planning this trade last week, and tested it with small size 0.05k lots.
The STOP LOSS in the plan is 80.900 while the PRICE IS 81.50 RIGTH NOW.
I may close this plan with LOSS as the PLAN BECAUSE MARKET IS BEARISH.
GBP/JPY BUY
- .05K AT 148.187, STOP 144.450, TARGET 155.415
- .1K AT 148.075, STOP 144.450, TARGET 155.415
- The market's condition is not changed yet.
03/18/2018: OPEN TRADES RIGHT NOW
AUDJPY BUY .05k AT 83.755 STOP 80.900 TARGET 85.200
I was planning this trade last week, and tested it with small size 0.05k lots.
The STOP LOSS in the plan is 80.900 while the PRICE IS 81.50 RIGTH NOW.
I may close this plan with LOSS as the PLAN BECAUSE MARKET IS BEARISH.
GBP/JPY BUY
- .05K AT 148.187, STOP 144.450, TARGET 155.415
- .1K AT 148.075, STOP 144.450, TARGET 155.415
- The market's condition is not changed yet.
We can all see the market is bearish, from the previous (shoulder, Head and shoulder) you can expect that to go down to 79.566 before you can make a buy
We can all see the market is bearish, from the previous (shoulder, Head and shoulder) you can expect that to go down to 79.566 before you can make a buy
Hello Chris,
Thanks for your comment.
I will check it out.
THE FUNDAMENTAL WATCHLIST FOR: 03/21/2018
HIGH VOLATILITY IS EXPECTED, SO BE CAREFUL, FRIENDS!!!
NZDJPY 03/26/2016 UPDATE:
AUDJPY 03/26/2016 UPDATE:
GBPJPY 03/26/2016 UPDATE:
NZDUSD 03/26/2016 PLAN: