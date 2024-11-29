Something Interesting in Financial Video - page 21
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How To REALLY Use Overbought And Oversold Indicators
This is the small educational video about how to use standard indicators for overbought/oversold levels trading.
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On Methods to Detect Overbought/Oversold Zones - the articleover bougt/over sold levels - educational forum thread
The best Price Patterns and Trade Entries I found after 15 years
This video lesson is explaining the Market Symmetry, Complex Flag, Deceleration, Double Fakeout, Triple Tap, Trend Exhaustion, Continuation - Pivot,
Multi-timeframe Trading. So, it is explaining price action and support/resistance trading.
6 signs that the Trend is Ending
The educational video on the previous post is about the enter the market, and this one is about how to exit.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Which strategy is best to close the position?
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.29 08:03
If you have a strategy so exit should be part of it. Strategy without exit is not a strategy.
What the people are using for exit?
I think - closing on overbough/oversold (stochastic etc), support/resistance (povit/fibo) and simple trailing stop are most popular for the people who consider about "let the profit run"
Stanford CS229: Machine Learning Course, Lecture 1 - Andrew Ng (Autumn 2018)
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