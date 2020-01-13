WEKA machine learning software -Metatrader
Hi all,
Has anyone experience with creating machine learning trading model in WEKA and executing the model in Metatrader(4 or 5)?
no but you're learning me something (WEKA) while i'm bored. let me take a look at ...
I forgot to add a link:https://www.cs.waikato.ac.nz/ml/weka/
you could give a try using R and/or python
you could give a try using R and/or python
The problem is I am not a coder :) .It will take months maybe years for me to learn and code something meanningful in Python or R.
Weka doesnt require any programming.So instead I focused on learning joint probability, marginal probability ,conditional probability ,their relationship to information theory ,correlation etc..And I am learning how to tune the set of parameters to complete the optimal learning task in Weka machine learning algorithms. Plus Weka allow to visiualize some stats.
