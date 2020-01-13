WEKA machine learning software -Metatrader

Hi  all,

Has anyone experience with creating machine learning trading model in WEKA and executing  the model in Metatrader(4 or 5)?

 
no but you're learning me something (WEKA) while i'm bored. let me take a look at ... 

 
I forgot to add  a link:https://www.cs.waikato.ac.nz/ml/weka/
 
you could give a try using R and/or python

 
The problem is I am  not a coder :) .It  will take months  maybe  years  for  me  to learn and  code something meanningful in Python or R.

Weka   doesnt require any programming.So instead I focused on learning joint probability, marginal probability ,conditional probability ,their relationship to information theory ,correlation etc..And I am  learning how to  tune the set of parameters to complete the optimal learning task in Weka machine learning algorithms. Plus Weka allow to visiualize some stats.

