Something Interesting in Financial Video - page 14
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Currency Correlations, Part II
The second video in a two-part series on currency correlations.
Dealing Desk vs ECN Brokers (Podcast Episode 51)
Choosing a Forex broker is a big decision, and the first choice you'll likely have to make is whether to go with a Dealing Desk broker or an ECN broker. They operate differently on the back end, so let's go over the differences and dispel some fears.
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More video lessons -
MQL5 tutorial basics - 3 how to use the strategy tester
With Metatrader5 comes the strategy tester that can be used to automatically trade MQL5 programs with historical data. A backtest for a whole year can be done in a few minutes, that is a very useful way to backtest an automated trading strategy...
What Forex Trading Was Like in the 1980’s
This is a great Video Series that Shows Traders What Forex Trading Was Like in the 1980’s. It’s amazing how different things are today. Please take the time to watch this cool video series, I am sure you will enjoy it. On June 4, 1985 the Enterprise cameras focused on the international currency market. Three traders, one each in New York, London and Hong Kong, are followed through one typical day. The stress, the responsibilities and the dedication of each man is evident as they work through a day of trading in Pounds Sterling, U. S. Dollars and German Marks.
Average True Range (ATR) for Intraday Trading
Using ATR(Average True Range) for effective stop loss placement in Intraday/swing trading.
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ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The way how the code example provided with metatrader 5 calculates ATR (Average True Range) is, for the sake of speed of execution, using the approximation of what should be a simple moving average (SMA) of TR (True Range). While it produces results very, very similar to simple moving averages, it is still not it. This version is doing that (calculating without an approximation) and it is doing it without slowing down either - the speed of execution will be the same for any period calculated. And it does not require any additional buffer allocation.
This is the video about how to trade news events (on the example of some other calendar but we can use this method to use mql5 calendar with MT4/MT5 for example).
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How to Trade the News -- An Exact Method Every Trader Should Know
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Economic Calendar: already available on MQL5.com, coming soon in MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.17 11:24
Add the new Economic Calendar widget to your website for free!
To receive the widget, go to the economic calendar page on MQL5.com and click on the "Add widget to your website" link. Specify the desired width and height of the calendar widget for your site, select the default period of featured events (current day or current week), copy the generated code and insert it to your web page. In the Preview section, you can see how the calendar will be displayed on your site.
Traders analyze any financial market including the forex market in one of 3 ways:
1. Through Fundamental Analysis
2. Through Technical Analysis
3. Through a Combination of fundamental and technical analysis
While which method a trader chooses is ultimately up to them and their trading personality, it is my opinion that a trader who at least has an understanding of both technical and fundamental analysis is in a better overall position to trade profitably, than someone who focuses on only one school of thought.
To help understand this lets say that I am a trader who studies technical analysis and believes that at least in the short term, which is the time frame that I trade on, that technicals are all that matter. Next lets say that I am looking at a chart of the EUR/USD at 8:20 AM on the first Friday of the month, and my technicals are telling me that the trade is a good buy.
If I focused purely on technical analysis then I would probably enter that position not knowing that at 8:30 AM I may be in for a surprise that I was not expecting. As those of you who have been through module 8 of my basics of trading course know, at 8:30 AM on the first Friday of the month Non Farm Payrolls (NFP's) are released, which historically has been one of the most market moving fundamental releases in the forex market.
While I am not saying that a trader who trades on technicals should not take a trade that looks good to them from a technical standpoint because of weak fundamentals, what I think this shows is that technical traders who at least have an understanding of fundamentals have the ability to decide whether or not they should factor in a specific piece of fundamental information or no. In my opinion this gives them a big leg up on technical traders who dismiss fundamentals altogether.
Now lets say that I am a trader who trades a carry trade strategy which trades based off of a model I built to forecast interest rates based on fundamental news releases. Next lets say that my model generates a buy signal at 1.4700 which I have included on the chart on your screen. Would my trading not be better served if I at least knew that there was a major head and shoulders top in place, so technically the market is very weak here?
As with our technical analysis example what I am not saying is that a trader who trades on fundamentals should not take a trade that they feel is good from a fundamental standpoint when the market is weak from a technical standpoint. What I am saying however is that fundamental traders who at least have a basic understanding of technical analysis have the ability to decide this for themselves. In my opinion this gives them a big leg up on fundamental traders who dismiss technicals altogether.
As you have probably realized if you have been following my courses, they are designed to give traders a knowledge of both fundamental and technical analysis because I believe a knowledge of both puts traders in the best position to learn to trade profitably. I also believe that you can't really make a decision if you are going to trade based mainly off of technicals, fundamentals, or a combination of the two unless you have a sound understanding of the basics of both fundamental and technical analysis.
How to update, renew the rental period and reinstall products in MetaTrader 4/5?
All your products are tied to your mql5.com account or to your computer and available for you at any time. You will always know about updates, will be able to renew the rent or download a previously purchased product. Watch the video to find out how easy that is in MetaTrader 4 and the Metatrader 5.
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How to Trade Symmetrical Triangles like a Pro
The triangle is a very neat pattern, combining price and time in a close relationship. The trendlines which give the price boundaries of the pattern also serve to limit the timescale. The triangle pattern will be completed and the signal given when the price breaks out and closes outside the triangle. Usually this will be in the original direction. You can apply the same criteria to this as to any penetration of a line, which is that an intraday penetration is not usually significant if the price returns, and some people like to see the price stay outside the line for two days. The penetrated line may become a support or resistance subsequently, and the apex level can also be an important support or resistance price level in future movement.