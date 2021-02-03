Create EA only with ex4 files, is it possible?
- docs.mql4.com
Thank you so much, but i'm a neewbie of ''programmation'' in mt4, how can i use that? or should i understund what create arrow (signal)?
You should use the function Double val = iCustom (NULL, 0, "Name_of_indicstor", 13,1,0). Here 13 is the number of the indicator buffer. You can find out this number if you start the indicator and hover on the graph with the mouse pointer over the indicator point. You will see something like "Value3: 1.09573". Here, 3 is the number of the buffer. However, if you do not have programming skills, then you can not do it. Contact Freelance for assistance.
Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?) General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum Just get the value of the indicator into the EA and do what you want with it. Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- learn to code it, (you couldn't be bothered to learn mql4/5, therefor there is no common language for us to communicate,)
- beg at Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!),
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem. No free help urgent help.
You should use the function Double val = iCustom (NULL, 0, "Name_of_indicstor", 13,1,0). Here 13 is the number of the indicator buffer. You can find out this number if you start the indicator and hover on the graph with the mouse pointer over the indicator point. You will see something like "Value3: 1.09573". Here, 3 is the number of the buffer. However, if you do not have programming skills, then you can not do it. Contact Freelance for assistance.
thank you, i repeat i am a neewbie of mt4 programmation and i'm not english/american, so in next days/months i'll search something like a complete tutorial about mt4 ea.
Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?) General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum Just get the value of the indicator into the EA and do what you want with it. Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- learn to code it, (you couldn't be bothered to learn mql4/5, therefor there is no common language for us to communicate,)
- beg at Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!),
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem. No free help urgent help.
I'm sorry for mistake but this is my first post and i'm not skilled in this forum and it's very difficult to translate everything with my ''scolastic'' english.
I don't want to you code it for me, my question was only if was it possible because i readed about programs for codification etc.. i know that's not easy, but who like easy things? ;)
I have just improved a code for using ex4 indicator files with iCustom function.
This is help create EA from any signal indicator (BUY and SELL)
I just for 3 indicator. But I think that it is useful for others:
.
This url is to download this code.
https://github.com/inceabdullah/MQL4-iCustom-Mode-Shift-Numbers-Detector-ith-ordersend
I have just improved a code for using ex4 indicator files with iCustom function.
This is help create EA from any signal indicator (BUY and SELL)
I just for 3 indicator. But I think that it is useful for others:
.
This url is to download this code.
https://github.com/inceabdullah/MQL4-iCustom-Mode-Shift-Numbers-Detector-ith-ordersend
hi, can anyone help me turn ex4 indicator into EA using icustom... i got confused and would someone to help me do it step by step please
thank you in advance
I have just improved a code for using ex4 indicator files with iCustom function.
This is help create EA from any signal indicator (BUY and SELL)
I just for 3 indicator. But I think that it is useful for others:
.
This url is to download this code.
https://github.com/inceabdullah/MQL4-iCustom-Mode-Shift-Numbers-Detector-ith-ordersend
Hi sir,
I was wondering how can you managed to edit your EA to open multiple orders like that?
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Goodmorning, i'm a noobie of Ea, i've 3 very interesting indicator downloaded from web, they are in ex4 file, is it possible to create an expert advisor from these?
How shoud i do that?
Thank you