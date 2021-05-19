Can Some Help me with adding alert to this arrow indicator for metatrader4
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?) General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- No one can modify the EX4. Ask the owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.
- Otherwise, you'll have to find/create a custom indicator that monitors that and generates an alert. You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- learn to code it,
- beg at Coding help - General - MQL5 programming forum or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!),
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
calvinmd1:
It has a good win rate but sucks cause it doesn't have a sound alert signal when the arrows appear
It has a good win rate but sucks cause it doesn't have a sound alert signal when the arrows appear
please help
Files:
rod777:
MT4:
- You can look at this thread (BrainTrend1Signal with alert and BrainTrend2Signal with alert as all-in-one indicator).
- More for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BrainSystem: Trading System Development and Trades
Sergey Golubev, 2005.11.01 14:05
All indicators of this system you may findhttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172908
EA based on this systemhttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173029
All the description of the system (in English and in russian language as well)https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172912
MT5:
- Look at this thread with indicator.
- Codebase indicator here.
============
If you need something different (or you need more) -
- use search (I used search feature to find those links/threads so you can do same), or
- use Freelance service.
rod777:
Thanx alot rod777 you the best god bless you
thanks bro, i want to convert adx alert indicator to mq5 so how i convert it? as i want non repaint adx or any other alert indicator arrow/dot , can i add arrow /dot alert in mt5 ? how?
thanks
sami
khanatd: , i want ... ? how?You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
hi some body has braintrend2sigalert non repaint mt5 indicator or wherefrom i can find it brothers?
massivetony:i needYou haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
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It has a good win rate but sucks cause it doesn't have a sound alert signal when the arrows appear
please help