Can Some Help me with adding alert to this arrow indicator for metatrader4

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It has a good win rate but sucks cause it doesn't have a sound alert signal when the arrows appear
please help


braintrend2sig indicator MT4

Files:
braintrend2sig.ex4  6 kb
 
  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?) General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
  2. No one can modify the EX4. Ask the owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.
  3. Otherwise, you'll have to find/create a custom indicator that monitors that and generates an alert. You have only four choices: We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem. No free help. urgent help.
 
calvinmd1:

It has a good win rate but sucks cause it doesn't have a sound alert signal when the arrows appear
please help



Files:
BrainTrend2SigALERT5.mq4  6 kb
 
rod777:

MT4:

  • You can look at this thread (BrainTrend1Signal with alert and BrainTrend2Signal with alert as all-in-one indicator). 
  • More for MT4:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

BrainSystem: Trading System Development and Trades

Sergey Golubev, 2005.11.01 14:05

All indicators of this system you may find

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172908

EA based on this system

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173029

All the description of the system (in English and in russian language as well)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172912


MT5:

============

If you need something different (or you need more) -

 
rod777:

Thanx alot rod777 you the best god bless you

 

thanks bro, i want to convert adx alert indicator to mq5 so how i convert it? as i want non repaint adx or any other alert indicator arrow/dot , can i add arrow /dot alert in mt5 ? how?

thanks

sami

 
khanatd: , i want ... ? how?
You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help
          urgent help.

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.

 
hi some body has braintrend2sigalert non repaint mt5 indicator or wherefrom i can find it brothers?
 

i need someone to add alert to mt5 indi 'trading the trend histogram 

 
massivetony:i need
You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help
          urgent help.

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum

 
help to add alert to this arrow indicator please.
Files:
KM-SA.mq4  3 kb
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