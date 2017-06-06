figures of all major currency factors
Use MT5 platform for calendar tab.
More about it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events.
Alain Verleyen, 2013.03.17 16:54
For traders
MT5 user interface
- If you can't view the calendar tab, probably it's a choice a your broker :
- New Video : How to delete Calendar Events from charts ?
- New Video : How to disable Calendar Events from charts ?
- New Video : How to export Calendar Events ?
- New Video : How to show only selected Calendar Events on a chart ?
- Main documentation for using the tab, can be found here.
Analysis
- What is Fundamental Analysis and how use MT5 for that.
- What are the events and the available indicators in calendar tab?
For developers
- A good demonstration about using calendar economic events from code.
- Documentation about object use by Calendar (See OBJ_EVENT).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Economic Calendar: already available on MQL5.com, coming soon in MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.05.12 10:29
A new service has been launched on MQL5.com — the economic calendar tool is intended to provide useful information about macroeconomic events. It is considered a major fundamental market analysis tool developed by MetaQuotes Software on the bases of real-time data collected from public sources.
The current version features economic news from the US, Japan and the European Union. Regardless of the broker used, relevant information is delivered to traders without delays, allowing them to instantaneously react to market events. Soon, the new calendar will replace the current one used in MetaTrader 5, so that users of the multi-asset platform will be able to receive up-to-date indicator values immediately after their release. Moreover, it will be possible to access the economic calendar from MQL5 robots and the strategy tester.
The
MQL5.com economic calendar provides an online chronology, in which
events are marked in accordance with their significance, while the most
important ones are shown with a red label. With the economic
calendar, you can keep track of key events and evaluate their effect on
financial markets. Information about economic indicator releases can
help users to formulate informed trading decisions and forecast future
market developments. For example, knowing the release time of GDP or
unemployment rate reports, you can prepare for increased volatility
in the market to capture good trading opportunities.
With the MQL5.com economic calendar, you can always be up to date on global markets and well prepared for market movements. For convenience, you can filter events by importance, choose desired countries and time intervals. This essential economic information resource is updated automatically during announcements in real time. Open the economic calendar right now, and start monitoring important macroeconomic events to make more weighted trading decisions.
but this is only for three currencies, can't we get the details of all major currencies
but this is only for three currencies, can't we get the details of all major currencies
I think - it will be in the near future because MQL5 calendar is developing for now.
As to the other websites and other forums so you can search google for example for dailyfx calendar, FF forum calendar and fxstreet calendar (because those calendars are the best one and they are very well-known) ... but we do not need to promote the "future competitors" here ... so use what you want ... and many brokers are having their own calendar in their website ...
As to me so I am suggesting to use MT5 calendar tab in MT5 platform (it is same with the calendar and it is very good one).
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is there any website or forum ,from where we an get major figures of 8 major currencies.
figures like their PMI, CPE, inflation, GDP, Labor participation and others.