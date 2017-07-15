commodity linked currencies
It depends on the broker (every broker is having its own set of symbols) - for example:
i mean which currency prices affect the price of commodities like silver and gold.
i mean which currency prices affect the price of commodities like silver and gold.
Currency price of the country with the most exports and imports of silver and gold.
Currency price of the country with the most exports and imports of silver and gold.
and how to get that details
The other way is to use correlation:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: MFCS Currency Correlation Chart
Sergey Golubev, 2014.02.04 09:27
Australian Dollar Strongly Correlated to Gold, Silver, Steel Prices (based on this article)
View forex correlations to the SPDR Gold ETF Trust
(GLD), United States Oil Fund ETF (USO), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial
Average ETF Trust (DIA), UK FTSE 100 Index, and IShares Silver Trust ETF
(SLV) prices:
XAUUSD/AUDUSD :
XAGUSD/EURUSD :
XAGUSD/USDCAD :
For example (if you check the images above): Gold and AUD/USD are having almost perfect correlation on W1 timeframe.
Silver is in negative correlation with USD/CAD for example.
And so on ... (you can check it by yourself).
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