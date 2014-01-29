Programmers Contest : Who can find more bugs in less time. Are you interested to participate ? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We can publish the result to obtain, then the participant have to found and correct the bugs to get this result. What do you think ?
What I have thought of in the past is more of an assignment type competition, a specification would be issued and code to meet the specification entered, the merits and disadvantages of various approaches could then be discussed, with maybe a vote to establish the winner afterwards . . . it would be an opportunity for everyone to learn too.
We have to found the good formula about the code/bug.
Not necessarily, we can do that by pm. Participant have to subscribe and fix a date/time. At this date/time they receive the code by pm and we see how much time it takes to receive the answer.
I see, but I was thinking in a simple and public way.
For instance, a topic like "Programmers Contest: Bug #1" that would be published here at a specific GMT time and after that the first to post the right answer and explanation win.
Another idea would be the winner receive the rights to publish the next contest at an another specific GMT time, and so on, in a way that all programmers can take part creating and competing.
And you, as the father of this kid, compute the final score (ranking) and publish when possible (the famous wall of fame).
The advantage of this approach is that we use the same structure of the Forum and everybody can learn together.
Ah OK, I think I see what you mean, that could work.
What I have thought of in the past is more of an assignment type competition, a specification would be issued and code to meet the specification entered, the merits and disadvantages of various approaches could then be discussed, with maybe a vote to establish the winner afterwards . . . it would be an opportunity for everyone to learn too.
I see, but I was thinking in a simple and public way.
For instance, a topic like "Programmers Contest: Bug #1" that would be published here at a specific GMT time and after that the first to post the right answer and explanation win.
Another idea would be the winner receive the rights to publish the next contest at an another specific GMT time, and so on, in a way that all programmers can take part creating and competing.
And you, as the father of this kid, compute the final score (ranking) and publish when possible (the famous wall of fame).
The advantage of this approach is that we use the same structure of the Forum and everybody can learn together.
Mmm...I agree it's better to post the code on the forum. But it's difficult to find an hour suitable for all, but it's probably feasible.
But for the reply I think it's better to post it by PM to contest's manager. When finished this one can publish the reply of each participant, otherwise if posted directly on public forum, other participant can read the reply of the others before the end.
I can do that of course.
But it's difficult to find an hour suitable for all, but it's probably feasible.
Anyway, maybe don't have a fixed time is a way to also measure and reward those programmers who use the portal more often, since everyone can receive new topics by email or see it here.
I think more will be interested like make a EA more profitable.
If there are enough people interested, it could be funny to organize a little contest of programming. The idea is to provide some codes and participant have to find and correct all the bugs the can find. Any idea is welcomed.
It looks like an idea of mine https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/148939/page5#895136
Is it something like that you ask here ??
then for what kind of code is it for
MT4 is still be more used by the different brokers
and for learning starting to code it might be easier to start with
It looks like an idea of mine https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/148939/page5#895136
Is it something like that you ask here ??
then for what kind of code is it for
MT4 is still be more used by the different brokers
and for learning starting to code it might be easier to start with
In my opinion, a MT4 contest would be better at MQL4.com forum, not here.
I see, but I was thinking in a simple and public way.
For instance, a topic like "Programmers Contest: Bug #1" that would be published here at a specific GMT time and after that the first to post the right answer and explanation win.
It looks like an idea of mine https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/148939/page5#895136
Is it something like that you ask here ??
then for what kind of code is it for
MT4 is still be more used by the different brokers
and for learning starting to code it might be easier to start with
Not really, it's not about writing code but about finding bugs, which is not the same. Though the bug(s) have to be corrected.
We can do it for mql4 and mql5, it's not a problem (for mql4 at mql4.com forum of course).